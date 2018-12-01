Italian Serie A
Fiorentina0Juventus3

Fiorentina 0-3 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo scores as champions win again

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 32 league goals in 2018, more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues (Lionel Messi is next on 28)

Unbeaten Serie A leaders Juventus went 11 points clear at the top of the table by beating Fiorentina, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a penalty.

The champions led through Rodrigo Bentancur's excellent 18-yard strike after a one-two with Paulo Dybala.

Giorgio Chiellini scored his first goal in 18 months - a fortunate effort which keeper Alban Lafont pushed into the air, before it landed in his net.

And Ronaldo scored his 10th Serie A goal with a penalty after a handball.

The £99m summer signing from Real Madrid is the joint top scorer in the Italian top flight with Genoa's Krzysztof Piatek.

The last Juventus player to score 10 goals in the first 14 games of his maiden Serie A season was Wales' John Charles in 1957.

Juve, who are going for their eighth consecutive Italian title, have won 13 of their 14 league games.

Second-placed Napoli visit Atalanta on Monday.

Line-ups

Fiorentina

  • 1Lafont
  • 4MilenkovicBooked at 64mins
  • 20PezzellaBooked at 71mins
  • 31Franchescoli de SouzaBooked at 51mins
  • 3Biraghi
  • 24BenassiSubstituted forPjacaat 65'minutes
  • 17VeretoutBooked at 90mins
  • 26FernandesBooked at 43mins
  • 8Santos da SilvaSubstituted forThéréauat 80'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 9Simeone
  • 25Chiesa

Substitutes

  • 2Laurini
  • 5Ceccherini
  • 6Norgaard
  • 7Eysseric
  • 10Pjaca
  • 11Mirallas
  • 14Dabo
  • 16Hancko
  • 21Sottil
  • 28Vlahovic
  • 69Dragowski
  • 77Théréau

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 20Cavaco Cancelo
  • 30BentancurBooked at 50mins
  • 14Matuidi
  • 16Ju CuadradoSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 84'minutes
  • 10Dybala
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 79minsSubstituted forBernardeschiat 80'minutes
  • 17MandzukicBooked at 11minsSubstituted forKeanat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Benatia
  • 5Pjanic
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 15Barzagli
  • 18Kean
  • 21Pinsoglio
  • 22Perin
  • 24Rugani
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 37Spinazzola
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamFiorentinaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home17
Away16
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home16
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Fiorentina 0, Juventus 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Fiorentina 0, Juventus 3.

Booking

Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina).

Attempt blocked. Marko Pjaca (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.

Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Douglas Costa.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Mario Mandzukic.

Booking

Cyril Théréau (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cyril Théréau (Fiorentina).

Attempt missed. Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marko Pjaca.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Edimilson Fernandes.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina).

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Juan Cuadrado.

Hand ball by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Cyril Théréau replaces Gerson.

Booking

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Fiorentina 0, Juventus 3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty conceded by Edimilson Fernandes (Fiorentina) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Edimilson Fernandes.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gerson (Fiorentina).

Attempt missed. Gerson (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marko Pjaca.

Booking

Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina).

Goal!

Goal! Fiorentina 0, Juventus 2. Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Cristiano Biraghi.

Attempt saved. Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Marko Pjaca replaces Marco Benassi.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Alban Lafont.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

João Cancelo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus1413103182340
2Napoli1392226131329
3Inter Milan1391325101528
4Lazio137241915423
5AC Milan136432217522
6Parma136251416-220
7Roma135442216619
8Sassuolo135442119219
9Atalanta135352517818
10Torino134631715218
11Fiorentina144641813518
12Sampdoria144551716117
13Cagliari133641216-415
14Genoa134361827-915
15SPAL144281323-1014
16Empoli143471725-813
17Udinese133371218-612
18Bologna142661118-712
19Frosinone131481028-187
20Chievo130491030-201
View full Italian Serie A table

