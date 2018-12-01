Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Freiburg: Unbeaten leaders go seven clear with victory

Marco Reus is the joint second top scorer in the Bundesliga, one behind team-mate Paco Alcacer (10)

Borussia Dortmund maintained their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season with victory over Freiburg to send them seven points clear at the top.

Marco Reus slammed a penalty down the centre after England's Jadon Sancho was fouled by Dominique Heintz.

Jerome Gondorf almost equalised with a 30-yard free-kick which hit the crossbar, and Dortmund's Lukasz Piszczek also struck the bar.

Paco Alcacer then scored his 11th goal in 11 games to complete the victory.

The summer signing from Barcelona is averaging a goal every 49 minutes, scoring on all six of his Bundesliga substitute appearances.

Ten goals in his first eight Bundesliga matches is a joint record with Hamburg's Gert Dorfel in 1963.

Elsewhere, Serge Gnabry scored twice as Bayern Munich beat Werder Bremen 2-1 - their first Bundesliga win since 27 October.

Niko Kovac's side move up to third in the table - although Dortmund were the only side in the top four at the start of the weekend in action on Saturday.