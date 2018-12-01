Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, Sport-Club Freiburg 0.
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Freiburg: Unbeaten leaders go seven clear with victory
-
- From the section European Football
Borussia Dortmund maintained their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season with victory over Freiburg to send them seven points clear at the top.
Marco Reus slammed a penalty down the centre after England's Jadon Sancho was fouled by Dominique Heintz.
Jerome Gondorf almost equalised with a 30-yard free-kick which hit the crossbar, and Dortmund's Lukasz Piszczek also struck the bar.
Paco Alcacer then scored his 11th goal in 11 games to complete the victory.
The summer signing from Barcelona is averaging a goal every 49 minutes, scoring on all six of his Bundesliga substitute appearances.
Ten goals in his first eight Bundesliga matches is a joint record with Hamburg's Gert Dorfel in 1963.
Elsewhere, Serge Gnabry scored twice as Bayern Munich beat Werder Bremen 2-1 - their first Bundesliga win since 27 October.
Niko Kovac's side move up to third in the table - although Dortmund were the only side in the top four at the start of the weekend in action on Saturday.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26PiszczekBooked at 89mins
- 4Diallo
- 2ZagadouSubstituted forToprakat 37'minutes
- 5Hakimi
- 6Delaney
- 28Witsel
- 7Sancho
- 11ReusSubstituted forPhilippat 81'minutes
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 10GötzeSubstituted forAlcácerat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Alcácer
- 13Guerreiro
- 19Dahoud
- 20Philipp
- 33Weigl
- 35Hitz
- 36Toprak
Freiburg
- 1Schwolow
- 15Stenzel
- 5Gulde
- 25Koch
- 23Heintz
- 30Günter
- 11Waldschmidt
- 19HabererBooked at 45mins
- 20GondorfSubstituted forKleindienstat 78'minutes
- 8FrantzSubstituted forRavetat 68'minutes
- 18PetersenSubstituted forHölerat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Höler
- 13Terrazzino
- 16Ravet
- 17Kübler
- 34Kleindienst
- 36Okoroji
- 37Frommann
- Referee:
- Frank Willenborg
- Attendance:
- 81,365
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, Sport-Club Freiburg 0.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, Sport-Club Freiburg 0. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lukasz Piszczek.
Attempt missed. Pascal Stenzel (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Booking
Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund).
Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Gian-Luca Waldschmidt.
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gian-Luca Waldschmidt (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tim Kleindienst (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Jadon Sancho.
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Achraf Hakimi.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Maximilian Philipp replaces Marco Reus.
Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Tim Kleindienst replaces Jérôme Gondorf.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Lucas Höler replaces Nils Petersen.
Foul by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).
Jérôme Gondorf (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) because of an injury.
Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Paco Alcácer replaces Mario Götze.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Yoric Ravet replaces Mike Frantz.
Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
Jérôme Gondorf (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Sport-Club Freiburg. Janik Haberer tries a through ball, but Mike Frantz is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Second Half
Second Half begins Borussia Dortmund 1, Sport-Club Freiburg 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Sport-Club Freiburg 0.
Booking
Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.