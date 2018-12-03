Women's Euro 2021: England named hosts of European Championship

England reached the semi-finals of Euro 2017 and have qualified for the 2019 World Cup to be held in France.

England will host the 2021 Women's European Championship, Uefa has confirmed.

The Football Association was the only bidder but had to meet strict guidelines before being awarded it by European football's governing body.

The final of the tournament will be held at Wembley.

The draw for next summer's World Cup in France will take place at the Seine Musicale, near Paris, on 8 December and be shown live on BBC Two.

Eight other venues were included in England's bid, alongside the national stadium.

The other cities and stadiums to be used are Brighton & Hove Albion's Amex Stadium, Brentford's Community Stadium, MK Dons' Stadium MK, Manchester City's Academy Stadium, Notts County's Meadow Lane, Peterborough's Abax Stadium, Rotherham's New York Stadium and Sheffield United's Bramall Lane.