Gateshead v Bromley
-
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|23
|14
|8
|1
|44
|13
|31
|50
|2
|Salford
|23
|14
|7
|2
|47
|19
|28
|49
|3
|Harrogate
|23
|12
|7
|4
|45
|29
|16
|43
|4
|Wrexham
|22
|12
|7
|3
|28
|14
|14
|43
|5
|Solihull Moors
|22
|13
|4
|5
|31
|18
|13
|43
|6
|Fylde
|23
|11
|9
|3
|37
|16
|21
|42
|7
|Gateshead
|22
|11
|3
|8
|27
|20
|7
|36
|8
|Sutton United
|22
|9
|9
|4
|29
|25
|4
|36
|9
|Eastleigh
|23
|10
|6
|7
|26
|25
|1
|36
|10
|Ebbsfleet
|23
|8
|7
|8
|28
|24
|4
|31
|11
|Boreham Wood
|22
|7
|7
|8
|23
|25
|-2
|28
|12
|Barrow
|23
|8
|4
|11
|26
|29
|-3
|28
|13
|Barnet
|20
|8
|4
|8
|22
|25
|-3
|28
|14
|Hartlepool
|23
|7
|7
|9
|24
|31
|-7
|28
|15
|Dag & Red
|23
|8
|3
|12
|25
|29
|-4
|27
|16
|Halifax
|21
|6
|7
|8
|20
|25
|-5
|25
|17
|Aldershot
|23
|7
|4
|12
|19
|35
|-16
|25
|18
|Bromley
|22
|6
|6
|10
|31
|37
|-6
|24
|19
|Havant & Waterlooville
|23
|5
|6
|12
|33
|43
|-10
|21
|20
|Maidenhead United
|22
|6
|3
|13
|23
|44
|-21
|21
|21
|Chesterfield
|22
|3
|11
|8
|18
|24
|-6
|20
|22
|Maidstone United
|22
|5
|4
|13
|19
|34
|-15
|19
|23
|Dover
|23
|4
|6
|13
|23
|42
|-19
|18
|24
|Braintree
|23
|3
|5
|15
|20
|42
|-22
|14