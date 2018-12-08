Manchester United 4-1 Fulham: Hosts secure biggest league win of the season

Romelu Lukaku scored his first competitive goal for United at Old Trafford since March, ending a run of 997 minutes in all competitions

Manchester United recorded their biggest Premier League win of the season as they swept aside bottom-of-the-table Fulham at Old Trafford.

The victory - United's first in five league matches - moved them up to sixth in the table and lifted some of the gloom that has enveloped the club.

The hosts took the lead after 13 minutes when Ashley Young bustled his way into the penalty area and curled the ball into the far corner past Sergio Rico.

Marcus Rashford set up Juan Mata for United's second, before Romelu Lukaku finished from close range from Mata's low cross.

Substitute Aboubakar Kamara pulled one back with a penalty after he had been fouled by Ander Herrera, but Claudio Ranieri's side were soon reduced to 10 men when Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was dismissed for two bookable offences.

England striker Rashford sealed United's victory with a powerful strike from a tight angle that beat Rico at his near post.

This was the first time this season the Red Devils had won by a three-goal margin in the league, though they did beat Swiss side Young Boys 3-0 in the Champions League in September.

The last time they won by three goals in the league was on 15 January, with a 3-0 home defeat of Stoke.

