Premier League
Man Utd4Fulham1

Manchester United 4-1 Fulham: Hosts secure biggest league win of the season

By Michael Emons

BBC Sport

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku scored his first competitive goal for United at Old Trafford since March, ending a run of 997 minutes in all competitions

Manchester United recorded their biggest Premier League win of the season as they swept aside bottom-of-the-table Fulham at Old Trafford.

The victory - United's first in five league matches - moved them up to sixth in the table and lifted some of the gloom that has enveloped the club.

The hosts took the lead after 13 minutes when Ashley Young bustled his way into the penalty area and curled the ball into the far corner past Sergio Rico.

Marcus Rashford set up Juan Mata for United's second, before Romelu Lukaku finished from close range from Mata's low cross.

Substitute Aboubakar Kamara pulled one back with a penalty after he had been fouled by Ander Herrera, but Claudio Ranieri's side were soon reduced to 10 men when Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was dismissed for two bookable offences.

England striker Rashford sealed United's victory with a powerful strike from a tight angle that beat Rico at his near post.

This was the first time this season the Red Devils had won by a three-goal margin in the league, though they did beat Swiss side Young Boys 3-0 in the Champions League in September.

The last time they won by three goals in the league was on 15 January, with a 3-0 home defeat of Stoke.

Line-ups

Man Utd

  • 1De Gea
  • 20DalotBooked at 45mins
  • 12SmallingSubstituted forRojoat 58'minutes
  • 4Jones
  • 18Young
  • 21Herrera
  • 31Matic
  • 8Mata
  • 14LingardSubstituted forFredat 73'minutes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forMcTominayat 84'minutes
  • 9Lukaku

Substitutes

  • 6Pogba
  • 15Pereira
  • 16Rojo
  • 17Fred
  • 22Romero
  • 27Fellaini
  • 39McTominay

Fulham

  • 25Rico
  • 4Odoi
  • 26Mawson
  • 13Ream
  • 23Bryan
  • 24SeriBooked at 72mins
  • 29Zambo AnguissaBooked at 68mins
  • 14SchürrleSubstituted forCisséat 73'minutes
  • 10CairneySubstituted forViettoat 45'minutes
  • 3R Sessegnon
  • 9MitrovicSubstituted forKamaraat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bettinelli
  • 7Kebano
  • 8Johansen
  • 19Vietto
  • 22Christie
  • 44Cissé
  • 47Kamara
Referee:
Lee Probert
Attendance:
74,523

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home20
Away10
Shots on Target
Home11
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Manchester United 4, Fulham 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Manchester United 4, Fulham 1.

Offside, Manchester United. Romelu Lukaku tries a through ball, but Juan Mata is caught offside.

Phil Jones (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham).

Offside, Manchester United. Ander Herrera tries a through ball, but Fred is caught offside.

Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luciano Vietto (Fulham).

Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jean Michael Seri (Fulham).

Attempt missed. Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon.

Attempt saved. Joe Bryan (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri.

Attempt missed. Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tim Ream with a headed pass.

Attempt saved. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diogo Dalot.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Scott McTominay replaces Marcus Rashford.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester United 4, Fulham 1. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ashley Young.

Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.

Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ander Herrera.

Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ibrahima Cissé (Fulham).

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Ibrahima Cissé replaces André Schürrle.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Jesse Lingard.

Booking

Jean Michael Seri (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jean Michael Seri (Fulham).

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Denis Odoi (Fulham).

Attempt saved. Luciano Vietto (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri.

Offside, Manchester United. Ashley Young tries a through ball, but Jesse Lingard is caught offside.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham) for a bad foul.

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham).

Goal!

Goal! Manchester United 3, Fulham 1. Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Ander Herrera (Manchester United) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Fulham. Aboubakar Kamara draws a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Ashley Young (Manchester United).

Denis Odoi (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Offside, Fulham. Alfie Mawson tries a through ball, but André-Frank Zambo Anguissa is caught offside.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool1613303462842
2Man City1513204573841
3Arsenal16104235201534
4Tottenham15110428161233
5Chelsea1594231131831
6Man Utd167542826226
7Everton156542117423
8Bournemouth167272526-123
9Leicester156452118322
10West Ham166372325-221
11Brighton166371922-321
12Watford156271821-320
13Wolves155461518-319
14Cardiff1642101530-1514
15Newcastle153481220-813
16Crystal Palace1633101323-1012
17Burnley1633101532-1712
18Huddersfield1624101027-1710
19Southampton161691330-179
20Fulham1623111640-249
View full Premier League table

