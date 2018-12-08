Leicester City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Son Heung-min and Dele Alli secure comfortable win

From the section

Son Heung-min scored a superb opener for Spurs

Tottenham retained third place in the Premier League with a comfortable victory over a flat Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

With Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen both rested, Spurs initially struggled to break down the hosts until Son Heung-min's superb strike just before the break.

The South Korea forward cut in from the right and hit the top corner with a curling left-footed shot from outside the area.

The impressive Dele Alli then headed in Son's weighted cross after a flowing counter-attack to put the game beyond Leicester.

Spurs had dropped to fifth after wins for rivals Chelsea and Arsenal earlier on Saturday, but now move back above their London rivals and are five points behind Manchester City in second.

More to follow.