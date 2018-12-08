Match ends, Leicester City 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
Leicester City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Son Heung-min and Dele Alli secure comfortable win
Tottenham retained third place in the Premier League with a comfortable victory over a flat Leicester at the King Power Stadium.
With Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen both rested, Spurs initially struggled to break down the hosts until Son Heung-min's superb strike just before the break.
The South Korea forward cut in from the right and hit the top corner with a curling left-footed shot from outside the area.
The impressive Dele Alli then headed in Son's weighted cross after a flowing counter-attack to put the game beyond Leicester.
Spurs had dropped to fifth after wins for rivals Chelsea and Arsenal earlier on Saturday, but now move back above their London rivals and are five points behind Manchester City in second.
Line-ups
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 14Ricardo Pereira
- 5Morgan
- 6Evans
- 3Chilwell
- 24MendyBooked at 16minsSubstituted forOkazakiat 79'minutes
- 21IborraSubstituted forAlbrightonat 56'minutesBooked at 64mins
- 25Ndidi
- 7GrayBooked at 81mins
- 8IheanachoSubstituted forGhezzalat 56'minutes
- 10Maddison
Substitutes
- 11Albrighton
- 12Ward
- 15Maguire
- 20Okazaki
- 28Fuchs
- 31Ghezzal
- 38Choudhury
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 24AurierSubstituted forWalker-Petersat 78'minutes
- 4Alderweireld
- 5Vertonghen
- 33Davies
- 15DierBooked at 9mins
- 8Winks
- 17Sissoko
- 20Alli
- 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forKaneat 74'minutes
- 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forEriksenat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Rose
- 10Kane
- 14Nkoudou
- 16Walker-Peters
- 22Gazzaniga
- 23Eriksen
- 52Skipp
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 31,957
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marc Albrighton.
Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City).
Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur).
Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Rachid Ghezzal (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Demarai Gray.
Attempt saved. Rachid Ghezzal (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Hand ball by Marc Albrighton (Leicester City).
Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ben Davies.
Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfred Ndidi.
Booking
Demarai Gray (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Demarai Gray (Leicester City).
Offside, Leicester City. Ricardo Pereira tries a through ball, but Demarai Gray is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Shinji Okazaki replaces Nampalys Mendy.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Kyle Walker-Peters replaces Serge Aurier because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane replaces Son Heung-Min.
Offside, Leicester City. Rachid Ghezzal tries a through ball, but Wes Morgan is caught offside.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Serge Aurier.
Attempt missed. Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ben Davies with a cross.
Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rachid Ghezzal (Leicester City).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Christian Eriksen replaces Lucas Moura.
Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur).
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marc Albrighton (Leicester City).
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonny Evans (Leicester City).
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross following a fast break.