Burnley 1-0 Brighton: James Tarkowksi goal earns Clarets hard-fought win

James Tarkowski's chested finish was his third goal of the season

Burnley climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone as a goal from James Tarkowski gave them a hard-fought victory over Brighton.

In a game of few chances, the Clarets took the lead five minutes before half-time as Tarkowski deflected in Jack Cork's shot with his chest.

Brighton failed to get going until the closing stages and rarely tested Joe Hart, though substitute Jurgen Locadia did spurn a great chance late on when he headed fellow substitute Glenn Murray's cross over the bar from six yards out.

Defeat leaves Brighton 11th while Burnley climb to 17th having ended a run of eight games without a win.

Burnley back to their gritty best

On 13 December 2017, Burnley beat Stoke to move into the Premier League's top four. Almost a year on, this victory also gave Sean Dyche's side upward momentum, but only out of the bottom three.

Despite their position in the lower reaches, though, there is cause for optimism for Dyche, with his side back to their gritty best.

The Clarets were much improved, controlling possession for much of the first half before making the breakthrough.

By the time Tarkowski scored, Brighton keeper Mat Ryan had already made two good saves in quick succession to deny Chris Wood and Robbie Brady, while Hart did not have a save to make in the opening 45 minutes.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Brady's cross just eluding Wood at the back post shortly after the break, and Lewis Dunk forced to make a fantastic sliding block to clear Ashley Barnes' low shot.

The hosts had to be resilient late in the game, Tarkowski and Ben Mee standing firm under a barrage of pressure as Burnley conjured up memories of their efforts in 2017-18.

Victory is Burnley's first since a 2-1 defeat of Cardiff on 30 September and comes before back-to-back away games against Tottenham and Arsenal.

Toothless Brighton fail to unpick Clarets

After their impressive victory over Crystal Palace on Tuesday, Brighton should have been high in confidence coming into the game, but that did not seem to be the case.

Their first shot did not arrive until the 19th minute, when Yves Bissouma drove infield and dragged an effort well wide, and they struggled to make an impression in the first of the first half.

They did improve after the break - having nearly 70% of the possession - but still did little to test Hart.

In fact, their sole attempt on target did not come until the 93rd minute - when substitute Murray had a header easily saved.

Neither Pascal Gross nor Davy Propper, who were both so influential in midweek, were unable to have a real impact as midfield counterparts Cork and Ashley Westwood took control.

But a position just outside the top half of the table at this stage of the season represents a solid start for Chris Hughton and his team.

Man of the match - James Tarkowski

The England centre-back gave his side the lead, made a team-high five clearances and won 76.9% of his duels

'A massive day' - what they said

Burnley manager Sean Dyche, speaking to Match of the Day: "It was a hard-earned win and hard-fought. We never thought it would come from being free-flowing. We thought we would have to dig in and we have done that.

"A goal is a goal. When you find wins hard to come by and clean sheets hard to come by, 1-0 is a very pleasing result. The performances have been suggesting we were getting back to that hardy edge we know we have got. It was about fight and spirit."

Brighton manager Chris Hughton, on Match of the Day: "I thought we were the better side. I thought we had the better chances in the game. We were up against a direct Burnley with a lot of physicality. I thought we dealt with it very well.

"They are a team that plays a certain way. You know on second balls they will be good and strong and that is how they got their goal."

Burnley goalscorer James Tarkowski, on Sky Sports: "It was a tough afternoon. We had to get a goal and hold on. We know we have not been playing great recently so it was a massive day and big three points."

Seagulls struggles on the road continue - the stats

Brighton have won just two of their past 22 Premier League away games, drawing five and losing 15.

The three Premier League matches between these sides have produced just one goal.

Burnley registered a clean sheet at Turf Moor for only the third time in their past 18 league games there.

Cork has had 'goal involvements' in consecutive Premier League appearances (assist v Brighton, goal v Liverpool) for the first time since March 2016 with Swansea.

What's next?

Burnley face a tricky test as they travel to Tottenham on Saturday, 15 September (15:00 GMT), before Brighton host Chelsea the following day (13:30).