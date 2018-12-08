Match ends, Arsenal 1, Huddersfield Town 0.
Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield Town
Lucas Torreira scored a sublime bicycle kick late on to break Huddersfield's resistance and move Arsenal into the Premier League top four with victory at Emirates Stadium.
The visitors, who slip into the bottom three, had looked on course for a valuable point with a resolute defensive display.
But on 83 minutes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found room at the back post and deftly chipped across the six-yard box for Torreira to acrobatically volley in.
It was a rare moment of quality from the hosts, who failed to create regular chances, despite Alexandre Lacazette having a goal disallowed for offside shortly before the interval.
The France striker was replaced at half-time, with a slightly improved Arsenal scoring their 26th second-half goal of the season to extend their unbeaten run to 21 games in all competitions.
The Gunners are third, a point in front of rivals Tottenham, who face Leicester at 19:45 GMT, with Chelsea two points further back before their match at home to Manchester City at 17:30 GMT.
Line-ups
Arsenal
- 19Leno
- 12LichtsteinerBooked at 38minsSubstituted forIwobiat 45'minutes
- 20MustafiBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMonrealat 66'minutes
- 5PapastathopoulosBooked at 40mins
- 34XhakaBooked at 24mins
- 2Bellerín
- 11Torreira
- 29GuendouziBooked at 80mins
- 31Kolasinac
- 14Aubameyang
- 9LacazetteSubstituted forMkhitaryanat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Cech
- 4Elneny
- 6Koscielny
- 7Mkhitaryan
- 17Iwobi
- 18Monreal
- 49Nketiah
Huddersfield
- 1Lössl
- 2SmithBooked at 39minsSubstituted forHadergjonajat 60'minutes
- 25M Jorgensen
- 26Schindler
- 5Kongolo
- 6HoggSubstituted forBacunaat 52'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 19WilliamsBooked at 38minsSubstituted forDurmat 70'minutes
- 21PritchardBooked at 35mins
- 10Mooy
- 15Löwe
- 20Depoitre
Substitutes
- 7Bacuna
- 9Kachunga
- 12Hamer
- 14Sobhi
- 18Mbenza
- 33Hadergjonaj
- 37Durm
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 1, Huddersfield Town 0.
Foul by Nacho Monreal (Arsenal).
Laurent Depoitre (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town).
Attempt blocked. Laurent Depoitre (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a cross.
Sokratis (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town).
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Terence Kongolo.
Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Torreira.
Foul by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal).
Erik Durm (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Terence Kongolo.
Booking
Juninho Bacuna (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Huddersfield Town).
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 1, Huddersfield Town 0. Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Guendouzi.
Attempt missed. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sead Kolasinac with a cross.
Booking
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Sead Kolasinac.
Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).
Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal).
Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Huddersfield Town).
Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Erik Durm replaces Danny Williams.
Attempt missed. Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Florent Hadergjonaj with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Nacho Monreal replaces Shkodran Mustafi because of an injury.
Foul by Alex Iwobi (Arsenal).
Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Granit Xhaka with a cross following a corner.