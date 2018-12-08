Match ends, Bournemouth 0, Liverpool 4.
Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool
Mohamed Salah scored his first hat-trick since March to help Liverpool to an emphatic victory over Bournemouth and send Jurgen Klopp's side above Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.
Salah was in an offside position when Roberto Firmino hit a 30-yard shot that home keeper Asmir Begovic carelessly pushed out in the direction of the Egypt forward.
Salah's eighth top-flight goal of the season was allowed to stand by the officials to break the deadlock in a game the visitors dominated for long spells.
There was nothing fortuitous about the Liverpool forward's second though, a composed finish after driving at the Bournemouth defence, while Steve Cook back-heeled the ball into his own net while attempting a clearance to make it 3-0.
Salah then completed his hat-trick after rounding Begovic, cutting back to beat the Bournemouth keeper for a second time, and poking the ball past Nathan Ake on the line.
Having taken 45 points from the last 51 on offer, Liverpool are now unbeaten in 17 league games in a run stretching back to last season.
After a fifth straight league win, Klopp's side are one point clear of City, but the reigning champions will return to the summit if they avoid defeat at fourth-placed Chelsea later on Saturday (17:30 GMT).
Salah back to best at start of huge week
The wins keep on coming for Liverpool - and the goals are flowing once again for Salah.
Having successfully negotiated a bruising night at Burnley on Wednesday, Klopp's side started a huge week by ruthlessly dismantling Bournemouth to keep the pressure on Pep Guardiola's team.
Salah goes into Tuesday's Champions League must-win group game with Napoli having marked his return to the starting line-up by emphatically ending a three-match personal run without a goal.
Bournemouth have every right to feel disgruntled about the former Roma player's first, with television replays clearly showing Salah was offside when Firmino struck the shot that Begovic spilled.
Yet the hosts can have few complaints about his second or third.
Despite Cook's attempt to bring him down, Salah stayed on his feet to drive at Bournemouth's defence before producing a calm finish via a slight deflection off Ake.
Cook's troubled game continued when the Bournemouth number three inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net following a cross by Andrew Robertson, before Salah completed the rout.
After shrugging Cook off the ball following Adam Lallana's long punt forward, Salah dribbled into the box before tormenting Begovic and slotting home.
While the headlines belong to Salah, Liverpool overcame the absences of injured defensive trio Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren and Nathaniel Clyne by securing a 10th Premier League clean sheet of the season before next Sunday's visit of Manchester United to Anfield.
Line-ups
Bournemouth
- 27Begovic
- 2Francis
- 3S Cook
- 5AkéBooked at 12mins
- 11DanielsSubstituted forRicoat 83'minutes
- 20BrooksSubstituted forMoussetat 65'minutes
- 8LermaBooked at 15mins
- 6Surman
- 19StanislasSubstituted forMingsat 83'minutes
- 24Fraser
- 17King
Substitutes
- 1Boruc
- 7Pugh
- 9Mousset
- 10Ibe
- 18Defoe
- 21Rico
- 26Mings
Liverpool
- 13Alisson
- 7Milner
- 32Matip
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 23ShaqiriSubstituted forManéat 65'minutes
- 5Wijnaldum
- 3FabinhoBooked at 70mins
- 8KeitaSubstituted forLallanaat 65'minutes
- 11Salah
- 9Roberto FirminoSubstituted forHendersonat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Mané
- 14Henderson
- 15Sturridge
- 20Lallana
- 22Mignolet
- 27Origi
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 10,752
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 0, Liverpool 4.
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Surman (Bournemouth).
Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).
Diego Rico (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Rico (Bournemouth).
Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).
Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Adam Lallana (Liverpool) because of an injury.
Adam Lallana (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth).
Attempt missed. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Simon Francis.
Attempt missed. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Diego Rico replaces Charlie Daniels.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Tyrone Mings replaces Junior Stanislas.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson replaces Roberto Firmino.
Attempt missed. Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Offside, Liverpool. Sadio Mané tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 0, Liverpool 4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Joel Matip.
Offside, Bournemouth. Andrew Surman tries a through ball, but Lys Mousset is caught offside.
Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool).
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Own Goal by Steve Cook, Bournemouth. Bournemouth 0, Liverpool 3.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Adam Lallana.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Lys Mousset replaces David Brooks.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Adam Lallana replaces Naby Keita.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Sadio Mané replaces Xherdan Shaqiri.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Charlie Daniels.
Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).