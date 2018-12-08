Match ends, Chelsea 2, Manchester City 0.
Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City: Champions lose in league for first time this season
Chelsea inflicted Manchester City's first Premier League defeat of the season as the champions were knocked off the top of the table by Liverpool.
Maurizio Sarri's side bounced back from the disappointment of losing at Wolves in midweek to end City's 21-game unbeaten league run stretching back to April, and a sequence of 14 unbeaten games away from home.
City paid for a lack of ruthlessness as they dominated the first half completely, only to be struck by a Chelsea smash-and-grab right on half-time as N'Golo Kante fired high past Ederson from Eden Hazard's pass.
Chelsea gained confidence and momentum and improved after the break, securing the win with 12 minutes left when David Luiz's glancing header following a corner bounced in off the far post.
They closed out the win to give Sarri his first triumph over Pep Guardiola and leave Liverpool top by one point following their convincing 4-0 win at Bournemouth earlier.
City pay for lacking killer touch
City's multi-talented squad can cover almost all eventualities, but this was a game in which they sorely missed the marksmanship of the injured Sergio Aguero, and also Kevin de Bruyne's creation.
Guardiola's side were on another level to Chelsea for the first 44 minutes but when chances presented themselves, as they did to both Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane, there was either hesitation or an inability to provide the final product that proved crucial.
This is not a criticism of either Sterling or Sane but there was a lingering feeling that had the same opportunities to the predatory Aguero, the outcome would have been different.
City could not recover from Kante's sucker punch and it was Chelsea who were the more dangerous side in the second half.
Guardiola's men must now regroup after a defeat that will be a major disappointment but one hardly likely to set City back for too long.
Kante proves Sarri's point
Kante's outstanding performance, including the opening goal, was vindication for Sarri's decision to play him in a new role this season.
Sarri has been questioned for his decision to use Jorginho as the hub of his team while pushing Kante into a more advanced role out on the right. Why have the player many regard as the finest holding midfield player in world football and not utilise him there?
Sarri has stuck to his guns and this was a game - and performance by Kante - that added significant weight to his argument.
The France World Cup winner was magnificent, typically tireless but also getting into forward positions, most decisively when he arrived on the end of Hazard's inviting pass to power a finish past Ederson that gave the Brazilian no chance.
It is certainly not the end of the argument, but evidence Sarri can use that he is coming up with the right formula for Chelsea.
This was a vital, some might say unexpected, win for Chelsea given their indifferent recent form, and they certainly lived on their nerves for the first 44 minutes as City's passing and mobility pulled them all over Stamford Bridge.
Man of the match - N'Golo Kante
What next?
Both teams play in Europe in midweek, completing groups from which they have already qualified. City host Hoffenheim in the Champions League on Wednesday and Chelsea have a Europa League trip to Vidi on Thursday.
In the Premier League, City's home game against Everton is next Saturday's 12:30 GMT kick-off, while Chelsea travel to Everton at 13:30 on Sunday.
Line-ups
Chelsea
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 28Azpilicueta
- 2Rüdiger
- 30David Luiz
- 3Alonso
- 7Kanté
- 5JorginhoBooked at 63mins
- 17KovacicSubstituted forBarkleyat 65'minutes
- 11PedroBooked at 80mins
- 10E HazardSubstituted forGiroudat 90'minutes
- 22WillianSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Fàbregas
- 8Barkley
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 13Caballero
- 18Giroud
- 27Christensen
- 33Emerson
Man City
- 31Ederson
- 2Walker
- 5Stones
- 14Laporte
- 18Delph
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 25Fernandinho
- 21SilvaSubstituted forGündoganat 68'minutes
- 26MahrezSubstituted forFodenat 84'minutes
- 7Sterling
- 19SanéSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Danilo
- 4Kompany
- 8Gündogan
- 30Otamendi
- 33Gabriel Jesus
- 47Foden
- 49Muric
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 40,571
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Manchester City 0.
Attempt missed. Kyle Walker (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Olivier Giroud replaces Eden Hazard.
Attempt missed. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Marcos Alonso.
Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raheem Sterling with a cross.
Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Phil Foden replaces Riyad Mahrez.
Attempt saved. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
Booking
Pedro (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 2, Manchester City 0. David Luiz (Chelsea) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Riyad Mahrez.
Attempt blocked. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Foul by John Stones (Manchester City).
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Fabian Delph (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaces Willian.
Foul by Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City).
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Ilkay Gündogan replaces David Silva because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Ross Barkley replaces Mateo Kovacic because of an injury.
Booking
Jorginho (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) because of an injury.
Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jorginho (Chelsea).
Attempt saved. Pedro (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Willian.
Kyle Walker (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).
Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).