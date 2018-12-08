Match ends, Celtic 5, Kilmarnock 1.
Celtic 5-1 Kilmarnock: Brendan Rodgers' side depose visitors from summit
Celtic responded to talk of a title challenge by Kilmarnock by annihilating Steve Clarke's side 5-1 to return to the top of the Scottish Premiership.
The Ayrshire club led the division at kick-off but conceded four first-half goals as Celtic flexed their muscles.
James Forrest, Odsonne Edouard, Mikael Lustig and Ryan Christie scored for the champions as the visitors folded.
Eammon Brophy pulled one back after Rory McKenzie was tripped, but Forrest added his second to complete the rout.
Kilmarnock slip to second place and trail Celtic by two points, having played two games more. They will drop to third on Sunday should Rangers avoid defeat at Dundee.
Champions exert authority in devastating opening
Kilmarnock had conceded just 12 goals in 16 games this term, but shipped four in 45 minutes as Celtic exerted their authority from the off. The tempo was high as the champions flew at their visitors.
Emilio Izaguirre - in for Kieran Tierney, who had a slight groin injury - swung in a cross for Forrest to open the scoring and the goal seemed to energise the fans and Celtic never looked back.
They made it 2-0 as Tom Rogic beautifully cushioned a through ball into the path of Edouard, who made no mistake.
Lustig converted from close range to make it 3-0, before Christie put the seal on an outstanding first-half performance with a sublime free kick to make it 4-0 at the break.
How disappointing this must have all been for a Kilmarnock side that had dominated the headlines after taking top spot in the Premiership midweek.
Only the most optimistic Rugby Park fan would have dreamed of a comeback, even when Brophy scored from the penalty spot to make it 4-1 after McKenzie was felled by Filip Benkovic.
But in truth, Celtic could have won by more. Forrest made it 5-1, hit a post, and had a couple of penalty claims. Scott Sinclair also hit the woodwork as Celtic crushed the Kilmarnock uprising.
'Celtic show up when it matters again' - analysis
Take nothing away from Celtic, they were superb. But this result also throws into focus just how well Kilmarnock have done in winning two and drawing two of the four previous games between the sides. It was also a reminder of just how difficult it will be for any club to challenge the established order of power in Scottish football.
This underlined the sense that Celtic really do show up when it matters. Rodgers will be hoping that now happens again on Thursday in the crucial Europa League match against RB Salzburg.
The only crumb of solace for Kilmarnock is that their upcoming fixtures offer a chance to get things back on track - all four games before the winter break come against sides in the bottom half of the table.
Line-ups
Celtic
- 1Gordon
- 23Lustig
- 5SimunovicBooked at 9mins
- 32Benkovic
- 3IzaguirreBooked at 75mins
- 42McGregor
- 49Forrest
- 18RogicSubstituted forNtchamat 62'minutes
- 17ChristieSubstituted forBrownat 77'minutes
- 11Sinclair
- 22EdouardSubstituted forGriffithsat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Hendry
- 8Brown
- 9Griffiths
- 12Gamboa
- 15Hayes
- 21Ntcham
- 29Bain
Kilmarnock
- 26Bachmann
- 2O'DonnellBooked at 31mins
- 16Boyd
- 17Findlay
- 3Taylor
- 27TshibolaSubstituted forBrophyat 45'minutes
- 6PowerBooked at 53mins
- 8Dicker
- 7McKenzie
- 11Jones
- 19StewartBooked at 54minsSubstituted forNdjoliat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1MacDonald
- 9Boyd
- 12Ndjoli
- 18Waters
- 22Millen
- 25Brophy
- 29Burke
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 58,457
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 5, Kilmarnock 1.
Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock).
Foul by Jozo Simunovic (Celtic).
Mikael Ndjoli (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Mikael Lustig.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Mikael Lustig.
Foul by Mikael Lustig (Celtic).
Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Mikael Ndjoli replaces Greg Stewart.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Scott Brown replaces Ryan Christie.
Attempt missed. Scott Sinclair (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic).
Greg Stewart (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.
Attempt saved. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Scott Sinclair (Celtic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.
Attempt missed. Greg Stewart (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Leigh Griffiths replaces Odsonne Edouard.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 5, Kilmarnock 1. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Scott Sinclair (Celtic).
Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Olivier Ntcham replaces Tomas Rogic.
Foul by Scott Sinclair (Celtic).
Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Boyd (Kilmarnock).
James Forrest (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock).
James Forrest (Celtic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Foul by Filip Benkovic (Celtic).
Greg Stewart (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Scott Sinclair (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.