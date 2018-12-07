Championship
Norwich15:00Bolton
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Bolton Wanderers

Norwich midfielder Moritz Leitner will be missing again, with his calf problem not healing as quickly as hoped.

Several players in Daniel Farke's squad are carrying knocks but forward Onel Hernandez is available after overcoming a hamstring injury.

Bolton winger Will Buckley should shake off a groin problem which forced him off against Wigan last time out.

Keeper Remi Matthews and forward Yanic Wildschut are on loan from the Canaries and cannot play against them.

Match facts

  • Norwich are unbeaten in four home league games against Bolton (W3 D1) since a 2-0 defeat in November 2000.
  • Bolton avoided defeat in both Championship matches against Norwich during the 2017-18 season, winning at home and drawing 0-0 at Carrow Road.
  • Bolton have scored fewer goals (13) than any other Championship team this season, while only Ipswich (49) have had fewer shots on target than the Trotters (54).
  • Norwich have lost just one of their last 15 league games, winning 11 and drawing three.
  • Bolton are without a win in their last 10 league games (D3 L7), since a 1-0 win versus Derby in September.
  • Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has scored six goals in his last five Championship appearances.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich20124435221340
2Leeds20116333171639
3West Brom21106544301436
4Middlesbrough209832213935
5Nottm Forest20810232211134
6Sheff Utd2010463224834
7Derby2010463024634
8Aston Villa218854132932
9Birmingham207943024630
10Blackburn207852630-429
11QPR208482429-528
12Stoke206952525027
13Swansea207582221126
14Bristol City207582424026
15Wigan207492328-525
16Sheff Wed206592536-1123
17Brentford205783129222
18Preston205783135-422
19Hull2055101928-920
20Rotherham204881930-1120
21Reading2046102632-618
22Millwall2046102433-918
23Bolton2046101326-1318
24Ipswich2018111735-1811
View full Championship table

