Cameroon stripped of hosting 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Cameroon have been stripped of hosting next year's Africa Cup of Nations, says the Confederation of African Football.

African football's governing body (Caf) says it is because of delays in the progress of Cameroon's preparation for the tournament, due to start in June.

Officials made the decision at a meeting on Friday in Accra, Ghana, that lasted more than 10 hours.

Caf president Ahmad Ahmad says it will work to "determine a new organising country by the end of the year".

More to follow.