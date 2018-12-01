Rangers: Can Steven Gerrard's side overcome travel sickness to go top of Premiership?

Scottish Premiership: Hearts v Rangers Venue: Tynecastle Date: Sunday, 2 December Kick-off: 12:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

If Rangers beat Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday, they will go top of the Scottish Premiership for the first time in more than two years.

But to do so, they will have to improve their mixed record on the road.

Steven Gerrard's side have won two, drawn two and lost two of their six league games away from Ibrox, with the victories coming in their most recent outings against Hamilton Academical and St Mirren.

Yet they have been almost peerless domestically at home, with a draw with Kilmarnock the only spilled points in seven matches.

So what has been the difference so far? BBC Sport Scotland digs into the data...

Fewer points, goals & shots

The most important figures are the points on the league table, but there is a huge difference between how many Rangers have reaped at home and on the road.

Gerrard's side are averaging 2.71 points per game at Ibrox - the second best in the Premiership - but only 1.33 away from their Govan base, a number bested by Celtic, St Johnstone, Hearts and Kilmarnock.

But why might that be? Rangers' attacking stats offer some clues with an impressive average of 3.57 goals being scored per game at Ibrox - the best return in the division - but just 1.67 away from home.

Not only does that mean they are half as potent, but they are also considerably less likely to score than Celtic, who average 2.14 goals. In fact, they are far closer to Hearts' 1.43 goals per away game.

The data suggests that it's not so much that Rangers are being wasteful, but rather that they have significantly fewer shots at goal on their travels.

Take each of the four away games they have lost or drawn. They managed just eight shots at Aberdeen and Livingston, six against Celtic and 14 at Motherwell - a game in which they scored three times. In comparison, so far this season, Rangers have averaged around 18 shots in each game at home.

To overcome a Hearts side that have lost only two of their 11 home games this term, Rangers will have to find a way of bringing the creativity they clearly demonstrate at home to Tynecastle.

But if they can, they will quietly climb to the top of the table.