Italian Serie A
Juventus1Inter Milan0

Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan: Mario Mandzukic settles tight Derby d'Italia against Inter

Mario Mandzukic
Mandzukic dived low to convert Joao Cancelo's cross from close range

Mario Mandzukic's header earned Juventus a narrow victory over Inter Milan and extended their Serie A lead to 11 points, at least until Saturday.

The Croatian striker pounced to meet Joao Cancelo's second-half cross after Inter missed a host of good chances.

Before the break, Roberto Gagliardini hit the post with a scuffed shot, while Matteo Politano failed to punish Blaise Matuidi's error just after half-time.

Napoli can narrow the gap on champions Juve when they play Frosinone.

Carlo Ancelotti's second-placed side face the 19th-placed Canarini at 14:00 GMT on Saturday.

Juve's Derby d'Italia victory means they equal the best ever start by a team after the first 15 games of a season in Europe's top five leagues of England, Italy, Spain, France and Germany.

They have matched French champions Paris St-Germain's return of this season, with 43 points.

Inter remain third in the table, now 14 points behind Juve, after a match they might have won.

Juve have won the past seven Serie A titles, are undefeated in the league this season and have not lost at home in the league since April, but they were twice exposed and left unpunished by Luciano Spalletti's side.

After good hold-up play by Mauro Icardi, Gagliardini failed to make a decent connection when he only had Wojciech Szczesny to beat, the ball striking the base of the post and bouncing back to the Juve keeper.

Politano appeared to panic when presented with a golden chance to score from inside the box after Matuidi gave the ball away.

And in injury time, substitute Lautaro Martinez drilled wide with Inter's final chance, snatching at an opportunity that came from Cancelo's poor clearance.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 20Cavaco Cancelo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 30BentancurBooked at 54mins
  • 5PjanicBooked at 6minsSubstituted forCanat 82'minutes
  • 14Matuidi
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 72'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 17Mandzukic

Substitutes

  • 4Benatia
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 21Pinsoglio
  • 22Perin
  • 23Can
  • 24Rugani
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 37Spinazzola

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 2Vrsaljko
  • 37Skriniar
  • 23Miranda
  • 18Asamoah
  • 5GagliardiniSubstituted forKeitaat 70'minutes
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 57mins
  • 15João MárioSubstituted forMartínezat 77'minutes
  • 16PolitanoSubstituted forValeroat 58'minutes
  • 9Icardi
  • 44PerisicBooked at 55mins

Substitutes

  • 6de Vrij
  • 8Vecino
  • 10Martínez
  • 11Keita
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 20Valero
  • 27Padelli
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 87Candreva
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home18
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away8
Fouls
Home13
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 1, Inter Milan 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Inter Milan 0.

Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).

Offside, Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini tries a through ball, but Mario Mandzukic is caught offside.

Foul by Borja Valero (Inter Milan).

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Sime Vrsaljko.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Borja Valero (Inter Milan).

Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ivan Perisic.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Sime Vrsaljko.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Emre Can replaces Miralem Pjanic.

Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Mario Mandzukic.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.

Attempt blocked. Keita (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.

Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).

Sime Vrsaljko (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Lautaro Martínez replaces João Mário.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Miranda.

Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sime Vrsaljko with a cross.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Blaise Matuidi.

Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).

Borja Valero (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Paulo Dybala.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Keita replaces Roberto Gagliardini.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 1, Inter Milan 0. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 7th December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus1514103282443
2Napoli14102228141432
3Inter Milan1592427131429
4AC Milan147432418625
5Lazio147342016424
6Torino145631916321
7Roma145542418620
8Sassuolo145542119220
9Parma146261518-320
10Sampdoria145452117419
11Atalanta145362619718
12Fiorentina144641813518
13Cagliari143741317-416
14Genoa144371929-1015
15SPAL144281323-1014
16Udinese143471218-613
17Empoli143471725-813
18Bologna142571222-1011
19Frosinone141581129-188
20Chievo140591131-202
View full Italian Serie A table

