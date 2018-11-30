Tottenham stadium: 6,000 Spurs fans get chance to see new White Hart Lane

Spurs were due to play their first match in their new stadium in September

Tottenham Hotspur are to hold a "familiarisation event" at their new White Hart Lane stadium, with 6,000 fans getting to see inside the ground.

Season ticket holders can enter a ballot for tickets, which will cost £1 each - a charge the club say is to help them test their new ticketing systems.

The 16 December event is being used to test everything from turnstiles to security at the 62,062-capacity ground.

It is taking place three months after the stadium was due to open.

The Premier League club had planned to play their first match there against Liverpool on 15 September, but the project has suffered several construction delays.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have been playing home matches at Wembley in domestic and European competitions since leaving White Hart Lane in 2017.

Spurs have lost three times at home this season - to Liverpool, Barcelona and Manchester City - and Pochettino has been reported as saying they have not had the same "belief" at Wembley as they had at their old stadium.

At a news conference on Friday, the Argentine said he was "very, very happy" about the December event.

"It makes me feel we are close to competing there," he added.