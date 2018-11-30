Denver Hume: Sunderland defender out with knee injury

Hume made his first-team debut on the final day of the 2017-18 season as substitute against Wolves.

Sunderland defender Denver Hume could be out of action for up to eight weeks after suffering a reoccurrence of a knee injury.

Hume, 20, has undergone surgery after suffering the initial injury during a 1-1 draw with Coventry in September.

"It's a blow for him, and for me, but it is best that the problem is sorted out," Black Cats boss Jack Ross told the club's website.

Hume has made four appearances in League One so far this season.