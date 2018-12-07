West Brom 2-2 Aston Villa: Jay Rodriguez earns Baggies stoppage-time draw

Villa players were furious after it appeared Jay Rodriguez's equaliser went in off his hand

Jay Rodriguez bundled in a controversial injury-time equaliser as West Brom twice came from behind to draw a dramatic derby and deny Aston Villa a third successive away win.

Two Anwar El Ghazi goals - one wickedly defected off Ahmed Hegazi, the second a stunner - had looked set to lift Dean Smith's Villa into the Championship top six.

But, from Matt Phillips' right-wing cross, Villa keeper Orjan Nyland was found wanting as Rodriguez bravely nipped in ahead of him and the ball bounced in off his hand while the striker was on the floor.

Villa players complained it had gone in illegally to referee Darren England, but after consulting with his officials he gave it.

The leveller took Rodriguez to 10 Championship goals for the season, matching his strike partner Dwight Gayle, who had slotted home Albion's first equaliser before the break.

A second home draw in the space of five days moves third-placed Albion within four points of leaders Norwich City, while Villa remain eighth, now two points off a play-off place.

But Villa top scorer Tammy Abraham had only himself to blame for not putting the game to bed when, at 2-1 up, he missed two great chances.

Another derby full of incident

Villa took a hugely fortunate 12th-minute lead when Albion defender Hegazi got in the way of El Ghazi's goalbound left-foot shot - and succeeded only in steering home a deft header, which totally wrong footed home keeper Sam Johnstone and sneaked into the net at the former Villa loan man's left post.

But the Baggies responded well - and were level on 28 minutes when Harvey Barnes won his one on one duel with Alan Hutton down the Albion left, chipped to the right of the box and found Gayle who controlled before steering home a low right-foot shot on the volley.

John McGinn was close to restoring Villa's lead when his powerful right-foot drive slammed against Johnstone's left upright.

But, when his Villa team-mate El Ghazi came up with a strike of similar quality, this time there was no escape for Albion.

Jack Grealish set it up with a weaving crossfield run but, just when he was bundled off the ball looking for a free kick, the ball ran on to El Ghazi and he unleashed a 25-yard right foot thunderbolt that flew into the top right corner.

Gayle then headed over and it needed a great cover tackle to deny Barnes, before Villa should have sealed victory at the other end.

From Yannick Bolasie's left wing cross, 11-goal Abraham somehow conjured up an incredible miss as he went to slide in with his left foot, got his long legs in a hopeless tangle and missed completely. And he then flashed a near post header high and wide.

Albion then survived a big penalty shout when Hegazi appeared to take out both Bolasie and Abraham.

But it was the Baggies who had the last word as, despite furious Villa protests it was handball, Rodriguez rescued a point.