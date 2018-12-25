Quiz: Name the Premier League managers to leave their job in 2018

Craig Shakespeare was the first managerial casualty of 2017-18 Premier League season

Fourteen Premier League managers left their jobs last season - and it all started with Craig Shakespeare at Leicester City in October 2017.

As 2018 draws to a close, we have been in reflective mood, and we have being wondering which managers in the English top flight departed during this calendar year?

Can you name the 12 Premier League bosses who either got the sack, left a club by mutual consent or saw their contract run out in 2018?

You've only got two minutes, so you've got to be quick...