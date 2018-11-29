West Ham: Manuel Pellegrini warns Reece Oxford over his future

Oxford made his West Ham debut during Slaven Bilic's reign

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has warned teenager Reece Oxford he may not have a future with the club.

Oxford became West Ham's youngest Premier League player when he impressed aged only 16 against Arsenal in 2015.

The 19-year-old is under contract until 2021 but has since played on loan at Reading and Borussia Monchengladbach.

"A player who is 19 or 20 must be ready to play in the first team," said Pellegrini. "If you don't have the space you must go to another club."

Oxford is part of West Ham's Under-21 squad this season but his last appearance for the first team was in the Europa League in August 2016.

Pellegrini revealed on Thursday the Edmonton-born defender, who has represented England in each age group between Under-16 and Under-20, rarely trains with the first team.

"We have in his position a player who I am happy with," Pellegrini added. "Angelo Ogbonna is also on the bench, but working very well every day. Issa Diop is playing well, and while Declan Rice doesn't play in that position, he can.

"So, we will see what happens with Reece, whether he stays here, or if it is better for him to go and play for another team."