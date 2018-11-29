PSG v Liverpool: Fireworks charges brought against French champions by Uefa

Thiago Silva
Thiago Silva celebrates with Paris St Germain fans after the final whistle on Tuesday

Uefa will investigate the fireworks set off by Paris St Germain fans during their Champions League victory over Liverpool on Tuesday.

The French champions triumphed 2-1 at the Parc des Princes to leap-frog their Premier League opponents and into second place in Group C.

The club were charged over crowd disturbances after October's win over Red Star Belgrade.

They promised to take "all necessary action" over that incident.

The current charges of 'setting off fireworks' will be heard by Uefa's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 13 December.

