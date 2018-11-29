Copa Libertadores: River Plate v Boca Juniors moved to Bernabeu in Madrid

Media playback is not supported on this device Football final postponed after team bus attack

The second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate has been moved to the Bernabeu in Madrid.

The Buenos Aires derby was postponed last weekend, following an attack on the Boca team bus by River Plate fans.

Boca players suffered cuts from the glass from broken windows and were also affected by the tear gas used by police to disperse the crowds.

The match will now take place on Sunday, 9 December at 19:30 GMT.

Conmebol, south American football's governing body, rejected Boca's appeal to be awarded the trophy without playing.