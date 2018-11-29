Isaac Success: Watford forward signs new five-year deal

Isaac Success' last Premier League goal came against Huddersfield in October

Nigeria forward Isaac Success has signed a new five-year contract with Watford to keep him at the Premier League club until 2023.

The 22-year-old moved to Vicarage Road from Spanish side Granada in July 2016 and has since gone on to make 35 appearances for the Hornets.

He spent the the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan to Malaga but has scored three goals in all competitions this term for Watford.

Success has won four caps for Nigeria.

"This is a just reward for Isaac's continued hard work and application this season," said Watford chairman Scott Duxbury.

"We look forward to seeing him develop further over the coming years."

Watford manager Javi Gracia signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract on Wednesday.