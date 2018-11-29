Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has made peace with Cardiff rival Neil Warnock

Wolves and Cardiff beat each other away from home in last season's Championship

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo insists there will be no repeat of his touchline row with Cardiff manager Neil Warnock when the teams meet on Friday.

When Wolves beat Cardiff 1-0 in the Championship in April, Warnock reacted furiously to Santo running onto the pitch at the end of the match.

Soon after, an enraged Warnock rejected Nuno's attempts to shake hands.

Nuno said the two had since met and said: "I'm going to shake his hand, before and after. I learned my lesson."

Wolves won the Championship with 99 points last term, with Cardiff also securing automatic promotion after finishing nine points behind in second.

This term, Nuno has presided over four wins, four draws and five defeats, which leaves Wolves in 11th place, while Cardiff are 19th, only above bottom side Fulham on goal difference.

Ahead of the first meeting between the two clubs since that acrimonious encounter in April, Nuno, who in July signed a contract extension until 2021, said: "I respect him. What happened was clarified and we had a chance to speak, not only by phone but personally.

"We also spoke at the LMA awards and had a good moment. Things are clear, I respect him a lot."

In the post-match news conference after April's match Warnock, 69, called 44-year-old Nuno "a disgrace" but the Portuguese now says: "It's the past.

"I understood in that moment how Neil reacted and I apologised and I will not repeat it again."