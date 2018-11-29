Schalke and police investigating alleged sex attack at Bundesliga game

By Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sport

Schalke and Gelsenkirchen police looking into sexual assault
Schalke play their games at Veltins Arena, where the woman alleges the incident happened

A female fan claims she was sexually assaulted at a German Bundesliga game and told by a steward to "go home and watch on TV" if she did not like it.

The woman says she was repeatedly groped by a man who also tried to open her bra during Schalke's match against Nuremberg at Veltins Arena on Saturday.

Police in Gelsenkirchen said the 22-year-old woman has filed a complaint and they are trying to identify him.

Officers are also investigating the alleged behaviour of the steward.

Police confirmed they had started a criminal investigation after the woman filed a complaint after the game.

Schalke told BBC Sport they were taking the allegations "very seriously".

The club have launched an internal investigation and added: "We are in the process of getting an overview and working in close cooperation with the police."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you