Irish Premiership: Belief key to Warrenpoint Town resurgence - McDonnell

Stephen McDonnell's side have lost only two of their last 11 league outings

Warrenpoint Town boss Stephen McDonnell says belief has been key to the revival of his club's league fortunes ahead of Saturday's trip to bottom club Ards.

'Point began the campaign with six defeats but four wins and five draws from 11 games have yielded 17 points and they now lie ninth in the table.

"We were written off after six games so credit must go to the players. We can't rest on our laurels," said McDonnell.

"Going to Ards will be tough. We're both scrapping for our lives."

Colin Nixon's side are seven points adrift of their opponents in Saturday's game at Clandeboye, having won just two of their 17 Premiership matches this season.

"We want to pull away as quickly as we can - we can't afford to lose the ground we have made up in recent weeks. We have to keep that distance," added the Warrenpoint manager.

"Ards have shown on occasions this season how good they can be so we have to show them the respect they deserve, battling first and foremost, and then expressing ourselves from there.

"The most important thing is not to get beaten, whether that means one point or three points."

Dungannon saw off Cliftonville in a penalty shootout in last week's League Cup quarter-final

Swifts making rapid progress

Eight points from their last four top-flight outings have taken Dungannon off the basement and five points clear of Ards with a game in hand.

Kris Lindsay's charges beat Cliftonville on penalties in last week's League Cup quarter-final at Solitude and the Swifts return to the north Belfast venue for a league encounter on Saturday.

"We've got to take confidence from our performance away to Cliftonville in the League Cup. We'll go there with a gameplan and in a positive mindset," said Lindsay.

Reds manager Barry Gray said it is clear that he needs to "add fresh blood" in January as the club "need a fresh spark of enthusiasm from somewhere".

Glentoran boss Ronnie McFall will hope his side can put behind them what he termed "an unacceptable performance" in last week's loss to Dungannon when they entertain Crusaders at the Oval.

Crues on unbeaten run

The Crues made it six consecutive victories in all competitions by overcoming Larne in their County Antrim Shield semi-final on Tuesday.

"We have to be confident. We're on a run of six matches and playing pretty well so we must put our best foot forward always," said Crues manager Stephen Baxter.

"The Glens are a really good side with good players in their team and goalscorers. They're only losing games by the odd goal - nobody is turning them over.

"We'll know their threat and they'll know ours so it'll be a good game of football."

Glenavon, who got back to winning ways against Ards last week, host Institute at Mourneview Park.