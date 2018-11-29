African Champions League: 2018 semi-finalists Primeiro suffer early scare

Five former winners were involved in African Champions League preliminary round first leg matches on Wednesday.

The 2018 African Champions League semi-finalists, Primeiro de Agosto of Angola, came from from two goals behind to beat Otoho of Congo 4-2 in a 2019 preliminary round first leg on Wednesday.

Cabwey Kivutuka and Mandala Konte scored within four minutes midway through the opening half to rattle the home side in Luanda.

Mongo Bile ignited Primeiro's revival with a goal on the half-hour and star winger Geraldo equalised before half-time from the penalty spot.

Geraldo scored again on 61 minutes to put Primeiro ahead and Democratic Republic of Congo-born Jacques Bitumba grabbed a potentially crucial fourth goal a minute from time.

Despite the loss, Otoho were relieved to avoid a repeat of the nine-goal thrashing they suffered against Mouloudia Alger in Algeria last season at the same stage.

Angola's Primeiro de Agosto lost to eventual winners Esperance in the semi-finals of the 2018 African Champions League.

There were five former African champions in action on Wednesday with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates of South Africa, ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast and Ismaily of Egypt all winning.

The other former winners, Club Africain of Tunisia, had a challenging task away to experienced campaigners APR of Rwanda, drawing 0-0.

Pirates scored twice in stoppage time through Zambian Justin Shonga and Linda Mntambo to complete a come-from-behind 5-1 victory over Light Stars of the Seychelles in Soweto.

Mario Rava gave the Indian Ocean part-timers a shock early lead before the South Africans recovered to lead 3-1 by half-time with Zambian Augustine Mulenga among the goals.

Sundowns won 2-0 away to Leones Vegetarianos in Equatorial Guinea, where New Zealand striker Jeremy Brockie opened the scoring with only his second competitive goal this year.

Tarek Taha scored direct from a long-range free-kick on 57 minutes to earn 1969 African champions Ismaily a 1-0 victory against Le Messager de Ngozi in Burundi.

ASEC were also 1-0 winners, overcoming Gabonese visitors Mangasport 1-0 in Abidjan through a sixth-minute goal from Abdoul Tapsoba.

Horoya, who last season became the first Guinean club to reach the quarter-finals, would have hoped for more than a 1-0 win in Conakry over Barrack Young Controllers from Liberia.

Burkina Faso international Dramane Nikiema scored the lone goal just past the hour mark in a west African showdown that is now delicately balanced.

The second legs take place on the 4 and 5 of December.