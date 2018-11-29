Joe Allen: Stoke City midfielder says Derby's Bradley Johnson did not bite him

  • From the section Stoke
Joe Allen is pulled away by Derby defender Curtis Davies following a melee between the two sides
Allen is pulled away by Derby defender Curtis Davies following a melee between the two sides

Stoke midfielder Joe Allen says he was not bitten by Derby's Bradley Johnson when they clashed during the Potters' 2-1 Championship win on Wednesday.

Johnson grabbed Allen's shirt with his teeth in a melee after Stoke midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo was sent off.

"It might look a certain way but he hasn't bit me," said Allen.

"He might have got a little bit of the shirt but nothing that I'm worried about and I don't think it should go any further that that."

Both players were booked for their part in the incident.

Sam Clucas had put Stoke in front before Etebo was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Richard Keogh.

Harry Wilson equalised with a free-kick before Tom Ince got the winner for the 10-man home side, giving Potters boss Gary Rowett victory over his former club.

The result meant Stoke moved up to 12th in the table, five points below the Rams.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you