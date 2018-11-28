Jose Mourinho water bottle incident: No action over celebration

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Jose Mourinho launches the water bottle crate
Mourinho reacted in dramatic fashion after Fellaini gave his team a late victory over Young Boys

Jose Mourinho will face no action over his bizarre celebration after Marouane Fellaini's injury-time winner for Manchester United on Tuesday night.

The goal prompted Mourinho to pick up a crate full of drinks bottles and throw them to the ground, as his team secured a 1-0 Champions League win over Young Boys at Old Trafford.

In November 2016, Mourinho was sent off and had to serve an additional one-match touchline ban after deliberately kicking a water bottle during a Premier League game against West Ham.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you