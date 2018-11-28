Javi Gracia: Watford boss signs four-and-a-half-year contract

Watford won their first four Premier League matches this season

Watford manager Javi Gracia has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League club.

The 48-year-old Spaniard, who has also coached in Spain, Greece and Russia, was appointed in January on an 18-month deal following Marco Silva's dismissal.

His new contract commits him to the Vicarage Road outfit until 2023, with the option for a further three years.

The Hornets finished 14th last season and are currently ninth, eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Gracia is the ninth Watford boss appointed during the ownership of the Pozzo family since 2012 and becomes the first coach to sign a contract extension with the club in that time.

Watford chairman and chief executive Scott Duxbury said: "We are delighted that Javi has agreed an extension to his contract.

"From day one it was clear that Javi worked well with us and shared our vision of how to achieve success for Watford Football Club, and we are looking forward to continuing that work together for many years to come."

Gracia said: "I am very proud in this moment to be part of this club and to belong here for more seasons."