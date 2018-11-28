Scottish League Cup final - Aberdeen v Celtic: Dons 'want to go down in club history'

Joe Lewis has not conceded a goal on route to the final, which featured a penalty shootout win at Hibs

Scottish League Cup final: Celtic v Aberdeen Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 2 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary of the BBC Sport website

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis says the current side are "desperate" to beat Celtic in Sunday's League Cup final and take their place in club history.

Manager Derek McInnes led his side to victory in the 2014 final to end the Dons' 19-year wait for a trophy.

But losing the League Cup and Scottish Cup finals to Celtic in 2016-17 has fuelled Lewis' thirst for success.

"You walk through the corridors and you see Aberdeen's been a very successful club in its history," Lewis, 31, said.

"We want to be part of that history and the only way to do that is by winning trophies. You don't go down in the history of a club like Aberdeen for being the team that finished second or got to finals.

"Yes, it's an achievement to get there, but if you want to be remembered, which as a team we do, you've got to win trophies and that's what we aim to do.

"Mine and the team's desire to win a trophy is massive. There a few of the lads still in the squad who won it last time, but a large part of the dressing-room hasn't tasted that. I have been here two and a half years coming up, so I'm desperate for that success."

Shay Logan, Andrew Considine, Mark Reynolds and Niall McGinn are the only remaining members of the Aberdeen squad that beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle on penalties in the 2014 League Cup final after a 0-0 draw.

'We're confident we can deliver'

The Dons will be underdogs again at Hampden Park on Sunday against a Celtic side chasing a seventh successive domestic trophy under Brendan Rodgers, but Lewis says being written off is nothing new for his side.

"We probably went into the semi-final [against Rangers] as underdogs as well," he noted. "We have always had the confidence and belief amongst ourselves.

"But we had the feeling there were people that weren't as confident in us and worried about the game. We went there and performed well and got a result. It's nothing new for us.

"Most teams against Celtic will go into the game as underdogs, but we know what we have to do to go and win this game."

Lewis says the Dons have taken a "lot of confidence" from not conceding a goal en route to Hampden, thrashing St Mirren 4-0 in the second round, overcoming Hibernian 6-5 on penalties in the quarter-finals after a goalless draw, and beating Rangers 1-0 in the semis.

He also believes their past two meetings with Celtic - a 1-0 victory at Parkhead in their final Premiership game of last season, and a 1-0 defeat away to the champions this season - bodes well for their chances on Sunday.

"We've battled our way through the rounds, putting in strong defensive displays, and we'll need another one of them on Sunday I'm sure, but we're confident we can deliver it," Lewis added.

"Last time we played Celtic, we had a very competitive game and we still have recent memory of beating them at the end of last season. So we need to take those positives and confidence from that into the game."