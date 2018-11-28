Vorskla Poltava v Arsenal: Hosts throw doubt on Arsenal game going ahead

Arsenal drew their last Europa League tie 0-0 against Sporting Lisbon

Vorskla Poltava vice-president Oleg Lisak says there is no guarantee the Ukrainians will play Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday after Uefa moved the game's location.

Uefa moved the tie from Poltava to Kiev because of the introduction of martial law in several regions in Ukraine.

The group stage fixture is now due to take place at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium.

However, Vorskla are doing "everything they can" to host the game at their own home ground.

Arsenal are set to hold a pre-match press conference in Kiev - which is 185 miles (300km) west of Poltava - on Wednesday evening, while Thursday's match is scheduled to kick off at 17:55 GMT.

Uefa said it will continue to monitor the security situation in Ukraine.