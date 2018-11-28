Eddie Wolstenholme: Referees' assessor talking in hospital after Turf Moor collapse

Eddie Wolstenholme refereed in the Premier League between 2001 and 2003

Referees' assessor Eddie Wolstenholme is talking in hospital after collapsing before Burnley's game with Newcastle on Monday.

Kick-off was delayed by 30 minutes at Turf Moor after the former Premier League referee collapsed in the tunnel.

The 64-year-old was taken to hospital in a conscious state.

A Premier League spokesperson told BBC Sport Wolstenholme will remain in hospital for a few more days for observation.

He refereed the "Battle of Bramall Lane" in 2002, when Sheffield United's tie with West Brom was abandoned as the hosts had only six players left on the pitch.

Newcastle beat Burnley 2-1 on Monday to move four points above the relegation zone.