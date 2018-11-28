Europa League - Group L
Chelsea20:00PAOK Salonika
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v PAOK Salonika

Eden Hazard
Eden Hazard has gone nine games without a goal for club and country

Chelsea will be without Eden Hazard as they look to secure first place in their Europa League group.

The Blues qualified for the last 32 with a 1-0 win against Bate Borisov earlier this month so there is no need to risk the Belgian forward, who has an ankle injury.

Victor Moses - who has only played 176 minutes all season - is out with a back injury.

Chelsea need a point from their final two games to win Group L.

Hazard should be fit to face Fulham on Sunday but manager Maurizio Sarri says he is concerned as "he has lost a lot of training. It's normal at the moment he isn't at the top of his physical condition".

Sarri's side lost for the first time since the Community Shield against Tottenham at the weekend, and the Italian is expected to make plenty of changes - particularly as his team play 10 times in December.

"The targets are very clear in my mind: in the short period, to win something," Sarri said.

"And in the long period, to become the best team in Europe. I want to see we learned our lessons [against Tottenham]."

Thursday 29th November 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen430110739
2Zürich43015329
3Ludogorets402235-22
4AEK Larnaca402236-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg4400145912
2RB Leipzig42028626
3Celtic420246-26
4Rosenborg4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg42205328
2Slavia Prague42112117
3FC Copenhagen41213305
4Bordeaux401336-31

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb4400113812
2Fenerbahçe42117617
3Spartak Trnava410337-43
4Anderlecht401327-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal431082610
2Sporting42114227
3Vorskla Poltava410347-33
4FK Qarabag410316-53

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis42206248
2AC Milan42116427
3Olympiakos42118447
4F91 Dudelange4004111-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal413010556
2Spartak Moscow412178-15
3Rangers41218715
4Rapid Vienna411238-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt4400114712
2Lazio43018719
3Marseille401359-41
4Apollon Limassol401359-41

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk42118627
2Sarpsborg 0841216605
3Malmö FF41214405
4Besiktas411268-24

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar43016429
2Sevilla4301155109
3Standard Liege420269-36
4Akhisarspor4004312-90

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Astana42207438
2Dynamo Kiev42209638
3Rennes410348-43
4FK Jablonec402257-22

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea440061512
2MOL Vidi42023306
3PAOK Salonika410345-13
4BATE Borisov410348-43
View full Europa League tables

