Champions League - Group A
Atl Madrid2Monaco0

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Monaco: Antoine Griezmann on target as hosts progress

Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann scored his fourth goal in five Champions League matches this season

Atletico Madrid qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League with a dominant home victory over Thierry Henry's struggling Monaco.

Koke's deflected shot gave Atletico a third-minute lead.

Antoine Griezmann then made it two with a stylish finish.

Radamel Falcao missed a late penalty for Monaco against his former club with Atletico's Stefan Savic sent off having received his second booking of the match to concede the spot-kick.

It was a chastening experience for Henry whose Monaco side finally won for the first time under his management at Caen on Saturday. The penalty aside, they barely threatened against Diego Simeone's well-drilled outfit.

With just one point from five games, it looks unlikely they will finish in third and make it into the Europa League.

In Group D, Lokomotiv Moscow picked up their first points of the campaign with a 2-0 win at home to Galatasaray.

The result means group leaders Porto and second-placed Schalke qualify for the last 16. The two sides face each other in Portugal at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 4Arias
  • 15SavicBooked at 82mins
  • 21Hernández
  • 3Filipe LuísBooked at 90mins
  • 11LemarSubstituted forN Kalinicat 63'minutes
  • 14Hernández
  • 5ParteyBooked at 86mins
  • 6KokeSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 45'minutes
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forSaúlat 69'minutes
  • 7GriezmannBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 1Adán
  • 8Saúl
  • 9N Kalinic
  • 18Gelson Martins
  • 23Machín Pérez
  • 43Moya
  • 47Muñoz

Monaco

  • 16Benaglio
  • 46BianconeBooked at 68mins
  • 5Jemerson
  • 32Badiashile Mukinayi
  • 24Raggi
  • 29Grandsir
  • 42Massengo
  • 8TielemansBooked at 54mins
  • 20ChadliSubstituted forDiopat 63'minutes
  • 17GolovinSubstituted forThuram-Ulienat 63'minutes
  • 34SyllaSubstituted forFalcaoat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Falcao
  • 15Aït Bennasser
  • 36Diop
  • 39Henrichs
  • 40Badiashile
  • 41Gouano
  • 45Thuram-Ulien
Referee:
Mattias Gestranius

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamMonaco
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Monaco 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Monaco 0.

Attempt missed. Radamel Falcao (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kephren Thuram.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Jan Oblak.

Booking

Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid).

Samuel Grandsir (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jemerson.

Nikola Kalinic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Benoit Badiashile Mukinayi (Monaco).

Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).

Youri Tielemans (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Nikola Kalinic (Atlético de Madrid).

Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sofiane Diop (Monaco).

Hand ball by Radamel Falcao (Monaco).

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Radamel Falcao (Monaco) right footed shot is close, but misses to the right. Radamel Falcao should be disappointed.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) for hand ball.

Penalty conceded by Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Youri Tielemans (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Radamel Falcao.

Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Giulian Biancone (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sofiane Diop (Monaco).

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Diego Benaglio.

Attempt saved. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt blocked. Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitolo with a cross.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Andrea Raggi.

Nikola Kalinic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Youri Tielemans (Monaco).

Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Samuel Grandsir (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Thomas Partey.

Nikola Kalinic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jemerson (Monaco).

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Jemerson.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Saúl Ñíguez replaces Ángel Correa.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid540196312
2B Dortmund531182610
3Club Brugge51226515
4Monaco5014212-101

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona5320113811
2Inter Milan52215508
3Tottenham512279-25
4PSV Eindhoven5023410-62

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli51404317
2Liverpool52127527
3PSG513111746
4Red Star Belgrade5122310-75

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto532093611
2Schalke52304139
3Galatasaray511335-24
4Lokomotiv Moscow5104411-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101221013
2Ajax532082611
3Benfica5113511-64
4AEK Athens5005212-100

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5311145910
2Lyon5140111017
3Shakhtar Donetsk5122715-85
4Hoffenheim50321012-23

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid54011221012
2Roma530210649
3Viktoria Plzen5113515-104
4CSKA Moscow511359-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus540182612
2Man Utd531162410
3Valencia512245-15
4Young Boys5014211-91
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you