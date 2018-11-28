Falkirk's Dennon Lewis: 'Disgusting' racist abuse 'is a line crossed'

Dennon Lewis has scored twice for Falkirk since joining from Watford

Falkirk forward Dennon Lewis says the "disgusting" racist abuse he received from some of the Scottish Championship club's fans "is a line crossed".

The Bairns have launched an investigation into the incident during Saturday's Scottish Cup defeat away to neighbours Stenhousemuir.

"I have never gone through a period like this in my life," the 21-year-old Englishman said on Twitter.

"I know that I will not and cannot stand for this."

Lewis, who has scored twice in 19 appearances this season, joined Falkirk this summer after leaving Watford but has found himself at a club struggling in Scotland's second tier.

The Bairns remain bottom of the Championship table despite having replaced manager Paul Hartley with Ray McKinnon in August after a poor start to the season.

"From a footballing standpoint, things are not going as planned for anyone involved at the club," Lewis admitted.

"However, from a personal standpoint, never in a million years would I have expected to be subject to racial abuse from Falkirk fans."

Lewis said he could "understand the frustration and anger" from fans wanting their side to do better.

He also appreciated messages of support he had received since Saturday and that "this doesn't embody the Falkirk fans in its entirety".

"However, for me, this is a line crossed and the abuse received is disgusting," he said.

"Whilst the future is unclear at this moment in time, I am still a Falkirk player and will try to do my best for the team and support everyone involved with the club."

Falkirk have condemned the fans involved, saying they were in the Main Stand of Ochilview Park, and have pleaded for help in identifying those responsible.