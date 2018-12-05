Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Southampton 1.
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Southampton: Kane, Moura & Son scores in hosts' win
Ralph Hasenhuttl was reminded of the task facing him at his new club Southampton as Tottenham took advantage of defensive frailties to win and move into third spot in the Premier League.
The 51-year-old Austrian, who takes charge on Thursday, watched from the Wembley Stadium stands as his side crumbled in four second-half minutes after Harry Kane had tapped in the opener in the ninth minute.
Brazilian Lucas Moura made it 2-0 in the 51st minute when he fired home from eight yards, before Son Heung-min notched his fourth goal of the season with a close-range finish from Kane's ball.
Southampton created several chances but were twice thwarted by the woodwork and by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. They finally found a way past the France keeper in stoppage time when Charlie Austin fired home.
The victory sees Spurs leapfrog Chelsea and Arsenal into third, with 33 points, while Southampton remain in the relegation zone with nine points.
Spurs take advantage of rivals' slip-ups
A home fixture against struggling Southampton, coming off the back of the derby defeat at Arsenal, was the ideal tonic for manager Mauricio Pochettino.
However, with eight fixtures in 28 days in December, the Argentine still felt the need to rotate his personnel. One of the five brought into the starting XI was right-back Kieran Trippier, who had been out with a groin strain since early November.
It was the England full-back's flick-on to Son that almost resulted in the opening goal as the South Korean's low volley rebounded off the base of the post.
Spurs did take the lead soon after when Kane got in front of his marker to sidefoot home Christian Eriksen's cross.
Moura and Son made it 3-0 shortly after the break, although the hosts needed two good saves from Lloris to ensure a comfortable finish to the game, despite Austin's late effort.
With rivals Arsenal and Chelsea slipping up, the evening could not have gone better for Spurs who will hope for another win at Leicester on Saturday before their decisive Champions League tie against Barcelona in the Nou Camp.
Saints attacking play gives Hasenhuttl hope
Hasenhuttl might decide to focus on the backline in his first training session following this dismal defensive display at Wembley.
The usually reliable Maya Yoshida was caught ball-watching for the opening goal, while the defence failed to close both Moura and Son down for their goals.
The Saints have now conceded 29 goals in the league this season and have the fourth worst defensive record.
But at least he has something to build upon thanks to a superb display by his attack. Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg saw one stunning effort pushed on to the post by Lloris before Nathan Redmond saw his deflected shot come off the bar.
The Spurs keeper then made a great stop from point-blank range to deny James Ward-Prowse before he dived to his left to push away Austin's shot.
The Southampton striker did eventually beat Lloris when he fired home from inside the area with seconds of the match remaining.
Their next match is at relegation rivals Cardiff.
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 2TrippierSubstituted forSkippat 87'minutes
- 21Foyth
- 4Alderweireld
- 3Rose
- 15Dier
- 8Winks
- 7Son Heung-Min
- 23EriksenSubstituted forAlliat 79'minutes
- 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forSissokoat 74'minutes
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 17Sissoko
- 18Llorente
- 20Alli
- 22Gazzaniga
- 24Aurier
- 33Davies
- 52Skipp
Southampton
- 1McCarthy
- 2Cédric Soares
- 5Stephens
- 3Yoshida
- 33Targett
- 8Davis
- 23HøjbjergSubstituted forRomeuat 88'minutes
- 16Ward-Prowse
- 17ArmstrongSubstituted forElyounoussiat 81'minutes
- 22Redmond
- 20GabbiadiniSubstituted forAustinat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Vestergaard
- 6Hoedt
- 10Austin
- 11Elyounoussi
- 14Romeu
- 28Gunn
- 43Valery
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 33,012
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Southampton 1.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Southampton 1. Charlie Austin (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steven Davis with a through ball.
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by Maya Yoshida following a corner.
Attempt missed. Maya Yoshida (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Juan Foyth.
Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Southampton).
Attempt missed. Charlie Austin (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Steven Davis with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Oriol Romeu replaces Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Toby Alderweireld tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Oliver Skipp replaces Kieran Trippier because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Dele Alli.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Mohamed Elyounoussi replaces Stuart Armstrong.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Dele Alli replaces Christian Eriksen.
Foul by Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur).
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Juan Foyth (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Davis (Southampton).
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
Attempt saved. Charlie Austin (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Austin.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Moussa Sissoko replaces Lucas Moura.
Attempt missed. Matt Targett (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse following a corner.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.
Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
Matt Targett (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Charlie Austin replaces Manolo Gabbiadini.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Toby Alderweireld.
Attempt blocked. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.
Attempt blocked. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Davis.
Foul by Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur).
Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.