Burnley 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League since 6 May

Substitute Roberto Firmino scored with his first touch as Liverpool came from behind to beat struggling Burnley and move two points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Jack Cork gave the hosts a surprise lead after Alisson could not gather the ball following a corner but Jurgen Klopp's side hit back with three goals.

James Milner equalised with a superb low finish from distance and Firmino, one of seven players left out from the side that started against Everton on Sunday, tapped home from Virgil van Dyke's cutback.

Xherdan Shaqiri sealed the points on the counter attack moments after Alisson had produced a superb save to deny Ben Mee.

