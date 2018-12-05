Match ends, Burnley 1, Liverpool 3.
Burnley 1-3 Liverpool
-
- From the section Premier League
Substitute Roberto Firmino scored with his first touch as Liverpool came from behind to beat struggling Burnley and move two points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table.
Jack Cork gave the hosts a surprise lead after Alisson could not gather the ball following a corner but Jurgen Klopp's side hit back with three goals.
James Milner equalised with a superb low finish from distance and Firmino, one of seven players left out from the side that started against Everton on Sunday, tapped home from Virgil van Dyke's cutback.
Xherdan Shaqiri sealed the points on the counter attack moments after Alisson had produced a superb save to deny Ben Mee.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Burnley
- 20Hart
- 26Bardsley
- 5Tarkowski
- 6Mee
- 3Taylor
- 7Berg Gudmundsson
- 18Westwood
- 4Cork
- 12BradySubstituted forLennonat 71'minutes
- 10BarnesSubstituted forVydraat 83'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 11WoodSubstituted forVokesat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Heaton
- 2Lowton
- 9Vokes
- 13Hendrick
- 25Lennon
- 27Vydra
- 28Long
Liverpool
- 13Alisson
- 12GomezSubstituted forAlexander-Arnoldat 23'minutes
- 32Matip
- 4van Dijk
- 18MorenoSubstituted forSalahat 65'minutes
- 23Shaqiri
- 8Keita
- 14Henderson
- 7Milner
- 27OrigiSubstituted forRoberto Firminoat 66'minutes
- 15Sturridge
Substitutes
- 3Fabinho
- 9Roberto Firmino
- 11Salah
- 20Lallana
- 22Mignolet
- 64Camacho
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away12
- Corners
- Home5
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 1, Liverpool 3.
Attempt missed. Phil Bardsley (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ashley Westwood.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 1, Liverpool 3. Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a through ball following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Ben Mee (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Naby Keita (Liverpool) because of an injury.
Booking
Matej Vydra (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Naby Keita (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matej Vydra (Burnley).
Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Ashley Barnes.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Phil Bardsley.
Attempt blocked. Naby Keita (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.
Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Naby Keita (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Naby Keita (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
Attempt saved. Ashley Westwood (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Johann Gudmundsson.
Offside, Liverpool. Daniel Sturridge tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Phil Bardsley.
Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).
Johann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
Offside, Burnley. Ashley Westwood tries a through ball, but Sam Vokes is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Sam Vokes replaces Chris Wood.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Aaron Lennon replaces Robbie Brady.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 1, Liverpool 2. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Virgil van Dijk following a set piece situation.
Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ashley Westwood (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Roberto Firmino replaces Divock Origi.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Mohamed Salah replaces Alberto Moreno.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Joel Matip.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 1, Liverpool 1. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Divock Origi.
Joel Matip (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Attempt saved. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Phil Bardsley.
Naby Keita (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.