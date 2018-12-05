Premier League
Burnley 1 Liverpool 3

Burnley 1-3 Liverpool

By Neil Johnston

BBC Sport

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool
Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League since 6 May

Substitute Roberto Firmino scored with his first touch as Liverpool came from behind to beat struggling Burnley and move two points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Jack Cork gave the hosts a surprise lead after Alisson could not gather the ball following a corner but Jurgen Klopp's side hit back with three goals.

James Milner equalised with a superb low finish from distance and Firmino, one of seven players left out from the side that started against Everton on Sunday, tapped home from Virgil van Dyke's cutback.

Xherdan Shaqiri sealed the points on the counter attack moments after Alisson had produced a superb save to deny Ben Mee.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Burnley

  • 20Hart
  • 26Bardsley
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 6Mee
  • 3Taylor
  • 7Berg Gudmundsson
  • 18Westwood
  • 4Cork
  • 12BradySubstituted forLennonat 71'minutes
  • 10BarnesSubstituted forVydraat 83'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 11WoodSubstituted forVokesat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Heaton
  • 2Lowton
  • 9Vokes
  • 13Hendrick
  • 25Lennon
  • 27Vydra
  • 28Long

Liverpool

  • 13Alisson
  • 12GomezSubstituted forAlexander-Arnoldat 23'minutes
  • 32Matip
  • 4van Dijk
  • 18MorenoSubstituted forSalahat 65'minutes
  • 23Shaqiri
  • 8Keita
  • 14Henderson
  • 7Milner
  • 27OrigiSubstituted forRoberto Firminoat 66'minutes
  • 15Sturridge

Substitutes

  • 3Fabinho
  • 9Roberto Firmino
  • 11Salah
  • 20Lallana
  • 22Mignolet
  • 64Camacho
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
Referee:
Stuart Attwell

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home10
Away18
Shots on Target
Home6
Away12
Corners
Home5
Away9
Fouls
Home10
Away3

Live Text

Match ends, Burnley 1, Liverpool 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Burnley 1, Liverpool 3.

Attempt missed. Phil Bardsley (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ashley Westwood.

Goal!

Goal! Burnley 1, Liverpool 3. Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a through ball following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Ben Mee (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Naby Keita (Liverpool) because of an injury.

Booking

Matej Vydra (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Naby Keita (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matej Vydra (Burnley).

Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.

Substitution

Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Ashley Barnes.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Phil Bardsley.

Attempt blocked. Naby Keita (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.

Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Naby Keita (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Naby Keita (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

Attempt saved. Ashley Westwood (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Johann Gudmundsson.

Offside, Liverpool. Daniel Sturridge tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Phil Bardsley.

Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).

Johann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James Tarkowski.

Offside, Burnley. Ashley Westwood tries a through ball, but Sam Vokes is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Burnley. Sam Vokes replaces Chris Wood.

Substitution

Substitution, Burnley. Aaron Lennon replaces Robbie Brady.

Goal!

Goal! Burnley 1, Liverpool 2. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Virgil van Dijk following a set piece situation.

Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ashley Westwood (Burnley).

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Roberto Firmino replaces Divock Origi.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Mohamed Salah replaces Alberto Moreno.

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Joel Matip.

Goal!

Goal! Burnley 1, Liverpool 1. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Divock Origi.

Joel Matip (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).

Attempt saved. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Phil Bardsley.

Naby Keita (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City1513204573841
2Liverpool1512303062439
3Tottenham15110428161233
4Chelsea1594231131831
5Arsenal1594234201431
6Everton156542117423
7Bournemouth157262522323
8Man Utd156542425-123
9Leicester156452118322
10Brighton156361921-221
11Watford156271821-320
12Wolves155461518-319
13West Ham155372023-318
14Newcastle153481220-813
15Crystal Palace153391120-912
16Cardiff1532101430-1611
17Huddersfield152491026-1610
18Southampton151681329-169
19Burnley1523101432-189
20Fulham1523101536-219
View full Premier League table

