Fulham 1-1 Leicester City: James Maddison goal denies Ranieri victory
Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri was denied victory over former club Leicester as James Maddison scored for the second successive match to secure a point for the Foxes.
Until Maddison swept in the equaliser from Shinji Okazaki's cross from the right, the hosts had looked on course to climb off the bottom of the Premier League and out of the relegation zone thanks to Aboubakar Kamara's goal.
The French forward, who had not scored in a league match since 2 January, chased on to Aleksandar Mitrovic's flick, exploiting a mistake from Caglar Soyuncu, to drive a shot through Kasper Schmeichel's legs.
But the visitors, who had started brightly and passed up more than enough chances to win, deserved their point.
It ensured the Cottagers equalled their top-flight record of 19 matches in a row without a clean sheet, dating back to 1950. Only Barnsley, in 1997-98, have conceded more goals at this stage of a Premier League season.
The result leaves Fulham bottom of the table, while Leicester remain ninth.
Second Half ends, Fulham 1, Leicester City 1.
Attempt missed. Denis Odoi (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Cairney following a corner.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Caglar Söyüncü.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Caglar Söyüncü.
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri with a cross.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Ben Chilwell.
Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
Attempt saved. Demarai Gray (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
Attempt missed. Denis Odoi (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri with a cross following a corner.
Foul by Caglar Söyüncü (Leicester City).
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Joe Bryan (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Wes Morgan.
Attempt saved. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Tim Ream replaces Cyrus Christie.
Attempt missed. Vicente Iborra (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joe Bryan.
Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison.
Attempt missed. Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon.
Vicente Iborra (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jean Michael Seri (Fulham).
Offside, Fulham. Calum Chambers tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Joe Bryan replaces Maxime Le Marchand because of an injury.
Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Maxime Le Marchand (Fulham) because of an injury.
Foul by Demarai Gray (Leicester City).
Jean Michael Seri (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 1, Leicester City 1. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shinji Okazaki.
Attempt blocked. Calum Chambers (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Shinji Okazaki replaces Danny Simpson.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Vicente Iborra replaces Nampalys Mendy.
Attempt missed. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.