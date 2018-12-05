Fulham 1-1 Leicester City: James Maddison goal denies Ranieri victory

James Maddison scored his fifth goal of the season as Leicester fought back for a draw

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri was denied victory over former club Leicester as James Maddison scored for the second successive match to secure a point for the Foxes.

Until Maddison swept in the equaliser from Shinji Okazaki's cross from the right, the hosts had looked on course to climb off the bottom of the Premier League and out of the relegation zone thanks to Aboubakar Kamara's goal.

The French forward, who had not scored in a league match since 2 January, chased on to Aleksandar Mitrovic's flick, exploiting a mistake from Caglar Soyuncu, to drive a shot through Kasper Schmeichel's legs.

But the visitors, who had started brightly and passed up more than enough chances to win, deserved their point.

It ensured the Cottagers equalled their top-flight record of 19 matches in a row without a clean sheet, dating back to 1950. Only Barnsley, in 1997-98, have conceded more goals at this stage of a Premier League season.

The result leaves Fulham bottom of the table, while Leicester remain ninth.

More to follow.