Everton v Newcastle United

Rafael Benitez has won five Premier League matches at Goodison Park, more than at any other away venue

TEAM NEWS

Everton manager Marco Silva will assess the fitness of several players ahead of their second game in 76 hours.

Silva said forward Ademola Lookman is in contention to make his first league start of the season, but Morgan Schneiderlin has a leg injury.

Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie must serve a one-match ban for accumulating five league bookings this season.

Christian Atsu or Jacob Murphy will deputise, with manager Rafael Benitez considering other changes to the side.

Paul Dummett and Isaac Hayden remain sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: It will undoubtedly still hurt but there were certainly a number of positives which Everton can take from their performance at Anfield.

They matched their rivals for long periods, and with better luck at both ends of the field would have taken something from it. Five wins from their last eight games is proof that Marco Silva's vision for his new team is taking shape.

Newcastle also have to eradicate the immediate memory of their Saturday defeat and instead look to the recent improvements prior to it, which has enabled them to gather 10 points from five games.

In reality this is a meeting of two teams who had been on an upward curve before the weekend events occurred.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Everton manager Marco Silva on Newcastle: "It is a fact they are achieving better results away from home. They have good organisation.

"We have to play at our level with speed to create the chances to win the match.

"Rafa? It is not important for Everton to get one over him."

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez: "Every game for us is a final. Everton have spent a lot of money, they are a great team with good players and a good manager.

"Every game is tough for us in the Premier League. December will be crucial because there are seven games. The difference between us is one point or one game and it will be like that until the end of the season."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton did really well in the Merseyside derby. They got their tactics right offensively and defensively, and looked like a proper team.

It hard to see Newcastle getting anything at Goodison if Everton can replicate that performance.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v The 1975 bassist Ross MacDonald

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have won eight of their past nine Premier League games against Newcastle, including each of the last five without conceding a goal.

Newcastle's solitary victory in their 14 most recent Premier League visits to Goodison Park came in September 2010 thanks to a Hatem Ben Arfa strike (D3, L10).

There have been 18 penalties scored in Premier League matches between the two sides, the most of any fixture in the division.

Everton

Everton have won four successive Premier League home games, keeping three clean sheets. They last enjoyed a longer winning run when setting a Premier League club record of eight successive victories at Goodison Park between January and April last year.

They could win six of their opening eight home league matches of a season for the first time since 1987-88.

Marco Silva's Premier League home record - 18 wins, seven draws and seven defeats with Hull and Everton - is the exact reverse of his away record (W7, D7, L18).

Everton are unbeaten in their last seven midweek league matches since losing at Sunderland in May 2016.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored four goals in his last five Premier League home appearances.

Newcastle United