Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Chelsea 1.
Wolves 2-1 Chelsea: Raul Jimenez & Diogo Jota inspire hosts to victory
Wolves fought back from a goal down to stun Chelsea and gain their first victory in seven Premier League matches.
The visitors went ahead when Ruben Loftus-Cheek's 25-yard effort was headed into his own net by Wolves captain Conor Coady.
Chelsea had chances to extend their lead but Willian had a free-kick tipped over, Antonio Rudiger shot off target and N'Golo Kante fired just wide.
Those misses proved costly as Raul Jimenez's low strike, following a fine run from 18-year-old midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, made it level.
Wolves scored what proved to be the winner four minutes later as Matt Doherty's cross was finished at the back post by Diogo Jota for his first Premier League goal.
It is now back-to-back away league defeats for Maurizio Sarri's side, who are set to drop down to fourth below Tottenham and remain 10 points behind leaders Manchester City, who they play at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Wolves end 'bad moment' in style
For Nuno Espirito Santo's side it was a much-needed three points after a six-game winless run since their 1-0 away victory at Crystal Palace on 6 October.
Wolves were promoted to the Premier League after winning the Championship last season and picked up 15 points from their opening eight top-flight matches, but had then gained only one point from their next six.
The Portuguese boss admitted his side were "in a bad moment" after losing 2-1 at Cardiff on Friday and looked on course for another defeat when the visitors went ahead after only 18 minutes and had opportunities to extend that lead further.
Wolves had been restricted to two headers off target from Jimenez in the first half, but the Mexican scored his fourth league goal of the season in the 59th minute to start the fightback.
Gibbs-White, who was part of the England team that won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017, was making his first Premier League start in place of the suspended Ruben Neves and did superbly to run at the Chelsea defence and release Jimenez.
The striker shot low at goal and the ball went under Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as the hosts scored with their first shot on target.
They also found the net with their second attempt on target four minutes later.
Willian thought he had been fouled by Joao Moutinho but Jonathan Moss waved play on and that enabled Moutinho to set up Doherty who had enough space to cross from the right for Jota's winning goal.
Line-ups
Wolves
- 11Rui Patrício
- 5Bennett
- 16CoadyBooked at 61mins
- 15Boly
- 2Doherty
- 28João MoutinhoBooked at 54mins
- 27SaïssBooked at 37mins
- 29VinagreBooked at 68mins
- 9JiménezSubstituted forDendonckerat 81'minutes
- 18JotaSubstituted forCavaleiroat 88'minutes
- 17Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forHélder Costaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Cavaleiro
- 10Hélder Costa
- 21Ruddy
- 30Hause
- 32Dendoncker
- 33Bonatini
- 37Traoré
Chelsea
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 28Azpilicueta
- 2Rüdiger
- 27ChristensenBooked at 90mins
- 3AlonsoBooked at 90mins
- 7KantéSubstituted forKovacicat 77'minutes
- 4FàbregasBooked at 64mins
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 22WillianSubstituted forPedroat 65'minutes
- 29MorataSubstituted forGiroudat 65'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 10E Hazard
Substitutes
- 5Jorginho
- 11Pedro
- 13Caballero
- 17Kovacic
- 18Giroud
- 21Zappacosta
- 30David Luiz
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 31,300
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Chelsea 1.
Booking
Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andreas Christensen (Chelsea).
Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rúben Vinagre tries a through ball, but Ivan Cavaleiro is caught offside.
Booking
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Marcos Alonso (Chelsea).
Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ivan Cavaleiro replaces Diogo Jota.
Attempt missed. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea).
Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) with an attempt from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Eden Hazard with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Rúben Vinagre.
Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).
Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Leander Dendoncker replaces Raúl Jiménez.
Attempt blocked. Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marcos Alonso.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Mateo Kovacic replaces N'Golo Kanté.
Attempt missed. Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Marcos Alonso.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by João Moutinho.
Attempt blocked. Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Marcos Alonso (Chelsea).
Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hélder Costa replaces Morgan Gibbs-White.
Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Booking
Rúben Vinagre (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rúben Vinagre (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Foul by Olivier Giroud (Chelsea).
Ryan Bennett (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Olivier Giroud replaces Álvaro Morata.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Pedro replaces Willian.