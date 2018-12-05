Premier League
Man Utd2Arsenal2

Man Utd 2-2 Arsenal: Jesse Lingard grabs point for Red Devils

Jesse Lingard
Jesse Lingard's goal was his first for his club this season

Manchester United and Arsenal fought out a frenetic draw at Old Trafford, with Jesse Lingard scoring a sucker-punch equaliser for the hosts 74 seconds after the Gunners had regained the lead.

Lingard nipped in to exploit a mix-up between Sead Kolasinac and goalkeeper Bernd Leno straight from the kick-off after Alexandre Lacazette bundled in following Marcos Rojo's mistake.

Before the break, Shkodran Mustafi's header had squirmed through David de Gea's gloves to open the scoring for the Gunners, via goalline technology.

That early lead lasted only four minutes, with Anthony Martial sweeping home Ander Herrera's cross.

Both team had chances in the final 20 minutes but, with heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury in the crowd, neither could land a knockout punch.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan's brilliant volley from an acute angle was rightly ruled out for offside as the visitors came closest to a winner.

Line-ups

Man Utd

  • 1De Gea
  • 3Bailly
  • 12Smalling
  • 16RojoBooked at 38minsSubstituted forFellainiat 72'minutes
  • 20Dalot
  • 21Herrera
  • 31MaticBooked at 42mins
  • 36Darmian
  • 14LingardBooked at 40minsSubstituted forPogbaat 75'minutes
  • 11MartialSubstituted forLukakuat 63'minutes
  • 10Rashford

Substitutes

  • 6Pogba
  • 8Mata
  • 9Lukaku
  • 22Romero
  • 25A Valencia
  • 27Fellaini
  • 39McTominay

Arsenal

  • 19Leno
  • 20MustafiBooked at 37mins
  • 5Papastathopoulos
  • 16HoldingSubstituted forLichtsteinerat 36'minutes
  • 2BellerínBooked at 41mins
  • 11TorreiraBooked at 86mins
  • 29Guendouzi
  • 31Kolasinac
  • 8RamseySubstituted forMkhitaryanat 45'minutes
  • 17IwobiSubstituted forLacazetteat 65'minutes
  • 14Aubameyang

Substitutes

  • 1Cech
  • 4Elneny
  • 7Mkhitaryan
  • 9Lacazette
  • 12Lichtsteiner
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 49Nketiah
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
74,507

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Manchester United 2, Arsenal 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Arsenal 2.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Stephan Lichtsteiner (Arsenal) because of an injury.

Offside, Arsenal. Sead Kolasinac tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.

Offside, Arsenal. Lucas Torreira tries a through ball, but Henrikh Mkhitaryan is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Offside, Manchester United. David De Gea tries a through ball, but Marouane Fellaini is caught offside.

Dangerous play by Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal).

David De Gea (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).

Booking

Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ander Herrera.

Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).

Attempt blocked. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Dalot with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Paul Pogba replaces Jesse Lingard.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by David De Gea.

Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sead Kolasinac.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Marouane Fellaini replaces Marcos Rojo.

Attempt missed. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Sead Kolasinac with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sead Kolasinac.

Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ander Herrera (Manchester United).

Goal!

Goal! Manchester United 2, Arsenal 2. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Own Goal by Marcos Rojo, Manchester United. Manchester United 1, Arsenal 2.

Stephan Lichtsteiner (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).

Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ander Herrera (Manchester United).

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Alexandre Lacazette replaces Alex Iwobi.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Romelu Lukaku replaces Anthony Martial because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) because of an injury.

Delay in match Anthony Martial (Manchester United) because of an injury.

Sokratis (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Anthony Martial (Manchester United).

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Bernd Leno.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City1513204573841
2Liverpool1512303062439
3Tottenham15110428161233
4Chelsea1594231131831
5Arsenal1594234201431
6Everton156542117423
7Bournemouth157262522323
8Man Utd156542425-123
9Leicester156452118322
10Brighton156361921-221
11Watford156271821-320
12Wolves155461518-319
13West Ham155372023-318
14Newcastle153481220-813
15Crystal Palace153391120-912
16Cardiff1532101430-1611
17Huddersfield152491026-1610
18Southampton151681329-169
19Burnley1523101432-189
20Fulham1523101536-219
