Man Utd 2-2 Arsenal: Jesse Lingard grabs point for Red Devils

Jesse Lingard's goal was his first for his club this season

Manchester United and Arsenal fought out a frenetic draw at Old Trafford, with Jesse Lingard scoring a sucker-punch equaliser for the hosts 74 seconds after the Gunners had regained the lead.

Lingard nipped in to exploit a mix-up between Sead Kolasinac and goalkeeper Bernd Leno straight from the kick-off after Alexandre Lacazette bundled in following Marcos Rojo's mistake.

Before the break, Shkodran Mustafi's header had squirmed through David de Gea's gloves to open the scoring for the Gunners, via goalline technology.

That early lead lasted only four minutes, with Anthony Martial sweeping home Ander Herrera's cross.

Both team had chances in the final 20 minutes but, with heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury in the crowd, neither could land a knockout punch.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan's brilliant volley from an acute angle was rightly ruled out for offside as the visitors came closest to a winner.