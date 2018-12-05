Match ends, Manchester United 2, Arsenal 2.
Man Utd 2-2 Arsenal: Jesse Lingard grabs point for Red Devils
Manchester United and Arsenal fought out a frenetic draw at Old Trafford, with Jesse Lingard scoring a sucker-punch equaliser for the hosts 74 seconds after the Gunners had regained the lead.
Lingard nipped in to exploit a mix-up between Sead Kolasinac and goalkeeper Bernd Leno straight from the kick-off after Alexandre Lacazette bundled in following Marcos Rojo's mistake.
Before the break, Shkodran Mustafi's header had squirmed through David de Gea's gloves to open the scoring for the Gunners, via goalline technology.
That early lead lasted only four minutes, with Anthony Martial sweeping home Ander Herrera's cross.
Both team had chances in the final 20 minutes but, with heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury in the crowd, neither could land a knockout punch.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan's brilliant volley from an acute angle was rightly ruled out for offside as the visitors came closest to a winner.
Line-ups
Man Utd
- 1De Gea
- 3Bailly
- 12Smalling
- 16RojoBooked at 38minsSubstituted forFellainiat 72'minutes
- 20Dalot
- 21Herrera
- 31MaticBooked at 42mins
- 36Darmian
- 14LingardBooked at 40minsSubstituted forPogbaat 75'minutes
- 11MartialSubstituted forLukakuat 63'minutes
- 10Rashford
Substitutes
- 6Pogba
- 8Mata
- 9Lukaku
- 22Romero
- 25A Valencia
- 27Fellaini
- 39McTominay
Arsenal
- 19Leno
- 20MustafiBooked at 37mins
- 5Papastathopoulos
- 16HoldingSubstituted forLichtsteinerat 36'minutes
- 2BellerínBooked at 41mins
- 11TorreiraBooked at 86mins
- 29Guendouzi
- 31Kolasinac
- 8RamseySubstituted forMkhitaryanat 45'minutes
- 17IwobiSubstituted forLacazetteat 65'minutes
- 14Aubameyang
Substitutes
- 1Cech
- 4Elneny
- 7Mkhitaryan
- 9Lacazette
- 12Lichtsteiner
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 49Nketiah
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 74,507
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Arsenal 2.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Stephan Lichtsteiner (Arsenal) because of an injury.
Offside, Arsenal. Sead Kolasinac tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
Offside, Arsenal. Lucas Torreira tries a through ball, but Henrikh Mkhitaryan is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Offside, Manchester United. David De Gea tries a through ball, but Marouane Fellaini is caught offside.
Dangerous play by Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal).
David De Gea (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).
Booking
Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).
Attempt blocked. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Dalot with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Paul Pogba replaces Jesse Lingard.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by David De Gea.
Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sead Kolasinac.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Marouane Fellaini replaces Marcos Rojo.
Attempt missed. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Sead Kolasinac with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sead Kolasinac.
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ander Herrera (Manchester United).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2, Arsenal 2. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Own Goal by Marcos Rojo, Manchester United. Manchester United 1, Arsenal 2.
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ander Herrera (Manchester United).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Alexandre Lacazette replaces Alex Iwobi.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Romelu Lukaku replaces Anthony Martial because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) because of an injury.
Delay in match Anthony Martial (Manchester United) because of an injury.
Sokratis (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Anthony Martial (Manchester United).
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Bernd Leno.