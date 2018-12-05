Match ends, Rangers 0, Aberdeen 1.
Rangers 0-1 Aberdeen: Scott McKenna goal secures Ibrox win
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Rangers relinquished top spot in the Scottish Premiership after Scott McKenna's goal earned Aberdeen a win on a night when both finished with 10 men.
McKenna struck after seven minutes, but Aberdeen were on the defensive after Sam Cosgrove received a second booking.
Rangers laboured and Alfredo Morelos was dismissed when a stray arm on Graeme Shinnie led to a second yellow.
Rangers' defeat saw Kilmarnock replace them at the top, but they stay ahead of Celtic on goal difference.
Aberdeen have avoided defeat against the Ibrox side in four consecutive meetings, and this win was built on resolve and perseverance.
McKenna's early strike established a foundation to build on, and the visitors were well organised enough to thwart Rangers' attacking forays.
Morelos sent a header wide in the first half and another over the bar, while Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis saved from Glenn Middleton.
But once Morelos received his third red card of the season - and his second against Aberdeen - the home side lacked a cutting edge.
McKenna marshals Aberdeen
McKenna's first intervention in the game was to show sharp reflexes and composure to steer the ball high into the net after Niall McGinn's free-kick was headed down by Cosgrove.
The defender then led his side to only their second win at Ibrox in 27 years with a display of calm authority at the back. He was unflustered, even when a late Kyle Lafferty challenge left him grounded and needing treatment deep into the second half.
Rangers will rue the indiscipline of Morelos, but also a lack of purpose to their play that meant they failed to impose themselves on Aberdeen even after Cosgrove saw red in the first-half following a second yellow card for catching Connor Goldson.
Aberdeen were dogged, with McKenna at the heart of their rearguard action. It wasn't until the 24th minute that Rangers came close to troubling Lewis, as Morelos nipped in at the front post and sent a header into the side netting
Lewis had to look lively to tip away Middleton's drilled effort, but otherwise Aberdeen were generally sound at the back. Even when Lafferty came on at half-time, closely followed by Eros Grezda, Aberdeen's defence stood strong.
Lewis produced a double save to deny Lafferty and Ryan Jack, then Morelos blasted over before being sent off three minutes later for landing an arm on Shinnie.
With the game drifting to a close, and Rangers becoming desperate, McKenna provided a final intervention, his last-ditch tackle preventing Lafferty from equalising.
Aberdeen's victory moved them into the top six, but also ended Rangers' spell at the top of the Premiership after just three days.
Line-ups
Rangers
- 1McGregorBooked at 89mins
- 2Tavernier
- 36McAuley
- 6Goldson
- 15FlanaganSubstituted forLaffertyat 45'minutesBooked at 49mins
- 8Jack
- 21Candeias
- 23CoulibalySubstituted forGrezdaat 52'minutes
- 10Ejaria
- 40Middleton
- 20MorelosBooked at 64mins
Substitutes
- 3Worrall
- 11Lafferty
- 13Foderingham
- 16Halliday
- 17McCrorie
- 18Rossiter
- 35Grezda
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 2Logan
- 5McKenna
- 4Considine
- 29Lowe
- 21Ball
- 3ShinnieBooked at 53mins
- 10McGinnSubstituted forWrightat 83'minutes
- 19Ferguson
- 27McLennanSubstituted forMayat 73'minutes
- 16CosgroveBooked at 34mins
Substitutes
- 8Gleeson
- 9Wilson
- 15Wright
- 17May
- 20Cerny
- 24Campbell
- 25Anderson
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 49,711
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 0, Aberdeen 1.
Attempt saved. Gareth McAuley (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Scott McKenna.
James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Wright (Aberdeen).
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Max Lowe.
Booking
Allan McGregor (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Connor Goldson.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Scott Wright replaces Niall McGinn.
Foul by Eros Grezda (Rangers).
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Max Lowe.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Max Lowe.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Stevie May replaces Connor McLennan.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Max Lowe.
Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Rangers).
Scott McKenna (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kyle Lafferty (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott McKenna (Aberdeen).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) for a bad foul.
Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Eros Grezda (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Rangers).
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gareth McAuley (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Eros Grezda replaces Lassana Coulibaly.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Joe Lewis.
Attempt saved. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Kyle Lafferty (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Kyle Lafferty (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.