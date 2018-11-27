Juventus 1-0 Valencia: Mandzukic scores goal as Juventus progress

From the section

Juventus are now on 12 points and have progressed into the next round of the competition

Mario Mandzukic scored his third goal in as many games for Juventus as they beat Valencia to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Croatian tapped in his first Champions League goal since his brace against Real Madrid in last season's quarter-final, after Cristiano Ronaldo's low ball across the box.

The Italian champions struggled to create much in the first half with a front three of Paulo Dybala, Mandzukic and Ronaldo unable to break the Spanish side down.

However, they improved after the break and the result, coupled with Manchester United's late victory over Young Boys, means Valencia are eliminated.

