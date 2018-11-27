Match ends, Juventus 1, Valencia 0.
Juventus 1-0 Valencia: Mandzukic scores goal as Juventus progress
Mario Mandzukic scored his third goal in as many games for Juventus as they beat Valencia to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League.
The Croatian tapped in his first Champions League goal since his brace against Real Madrid in last season's quarter-final, after Cristiano Ronaldo's low ball across the box.
The Italian champions struggled to create much in the first half with a front three of Paulo Dybala, Mandzukic and Ronaldo unable to break the Spanish side down.
However, they improved after the break and the result, coupled with Manchester United's late victory over Young Boys, means Valencia are eliminated.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo SilvaSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 45'minutesBooked at 60mins
- 30BentancurBooked at 13mins
- 5Pjanic
- 14MatuidiBooked at 83mins
- 10DybalaSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 79'minutes
- 17Mandzukic
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 4Benatia
- 11Douglas Costa
- 15Barzagli
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 18Kean
- 22Perin
- 24Rugani
Valencia
- 13Murara Neto
- 18Wass
- 5Gabriel
- 12DiakhabyBooked at 61mins
- 14GayáBooked at 31mins
- 17Coquelin
- 10Parejo
- 6KondogbiaBooked at 43minsSubstituted forSolerat 72'minutes
- 7Gonçalo GuedesBooked at 69mins
- 19RodrigoSubstituted forGameiroat 45'minutes
- 22Mina LorenzoSubstituted forBatshuayiat 68'minutesBooked at 74mins
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 4Murillo
- 8Soler
- 9Gameiro
- 15Latorre Grueso
- 21Piccini
- 23Batshuayi
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Valencia 0.
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).
Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Offside, Juventus. Mario Mandzukic tries a through ball, but Blaise Matuidi is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).
Francis Coquelin (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).
Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Carlos Soler (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Paulo Dybala.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Gameiro.
Booking
Michy Batshuayi (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Valencia).
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Daniel Wass.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Carlos Soler replaces Geoffrey Kondogbia.
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
João Cancelo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia).
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Neto.
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Michy Batshuayi replaces Santi Mina.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).
Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.