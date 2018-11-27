Bayern Munich 5-1 Benfica: Robert Lewandowski passes 50 Champions League goals

Robert Lewandowski scored his 50th Champions League goal with a header in the first half against Benfica

Robert Lewandowski passed the 50 Champions League goals mark as Bayern Munich cruised past Benfica to book their place in the knockout stages.

Arjen Robben handed the German champions a two-goal advantage before the Poland striker took centre stage.

Lewandowski headed his 50th and 51st goals, becoming the seventh player to achieve the landmark.

Veteran Franck Ribery added a fifth as Munich sealed their place in the next round, alongside Ajax in Group E.

Europe's big hitters Player Number of goals in the Champions League Cristiano Ronaldo 121 Lionel Messi 105 Raul 71 Karim Benzema 59 Ruud van Nistelrooy 56 Robert Lewandowski 51 Thierry Henry 50

Ajax's 2-0 victory at AEK Athens was marred by violent scenes in the Greek capital as police clashed with the visiting Dutch fans.

A petrol bomb was used, while home fans reportedly threw flares towards the away end inside the stadium, as former Southampton striker Dusan Tadic scored both goals for the visitors.

Elsewhere, CSKA Moscow's chances of qualification to the knockout stages were ended with a 2-1 home defeat to Viktoria Plzen in Group G.

The result in Russia saw Roma progress with Real Madrid, despite suffering a 2-0 defeat to the defending champions in the eternal city.

In Group F, Hoffenheim came back from 2-0 down to level proceedings at home to Shakhtar Donetsk, before Taison secured all three points for the Ukrainian side in injury-time.

Manchester City's 2-2 draw at Lyon saw Pep Guradiola's side go through, on the same night neighbours Manchester United progressed from Group H.

United followed Juventus - who overcame Valencia 1-0 in Turin - into the next stage of the competition as Marouane Fellaini struck the winner in injury-time.