Bayern Munich 5-1 Benfica: Robert Lewandowski passes 50 Champions League goals
Robert Lewandowski passed the 50 Champions League goals mark as Bayern Munich cruised past Benfica to book their place in the knockout stages.
Arjen Robben handed the German champions a two-goal advantage before the Poland striker took centre stage.
Lewandowski headed his 50th and 51st goals, becoming the seventh player to achieve the landmark.
Veteran Franck Ribery added a fifth as Munich sealed their place in the next round, alongside Ajax in Group E.
|Europe's big hitters
|Player
|Number of goals in the Champions League
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|121
|Lionel Messi
|105
|Raul
|71
|Karim Benzema
|59
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|56
|Robert Lewandowski
|51
|Thierry Henry
|50
Ajax's 2-0 victory at AEK Athens was marred by violent scenes in the Greek capital as police clashed with the visiting Dutch fans.
A petrol bomb was used, while home fans reportedly threw flares towards the away end inside the stadium, as former Southampton striker Dusan Tadic scored both goals for the visitors.
Elsewhere, CSKA Moscow's chances of qualification to the knockout stages were ended with a 2-1 home defeat to Viktoria Plzen in Group G.
The result in Russia saw Roma progress with Real Madrid, despite suffering a 2-0 defeat to the defending champions in the eternal city.
In Group F, Hoffenheim came back from 2-0 down to level proceedings at home to Shakhtar Donetsk, before Taison secured all three points for the Ukrainian side in injury-time.
Manchester City's 2-2 draw at Lyon saw Pep Guradiola's side go through, on the same night neighbours Manchester United progressed from Group H.
United followed Juventus - who overcame Valencia 1-0 in Turin - into the next stage of the competition as Marouane Fellaini struck the winner in injury-time.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 4Süle
- 17Boateng
- 27Alaba
- 32Kimmich
- 10RobbenBooked at 25minsSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 72'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forJeongat 81'minutes
- 18Goretzka
- 7RibéryBooked at 33minsSubstituted forWagnerat 78'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 20Jeong
- 23Meier
- 26Ulreich
- 35Renato Sanches
- 37Shabani
Benfica
- 99Vlachodimos
- 34Magalhães de Almeida
- 2Conti
- 6Rúben Dias
- 3Grimaldo
- 21Afonso FernandesSubstituted forCarvalho Fernandesat 45'minutes
- 5FejsaSubstituted forSemedoat 76'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 8Appelt Pires
- 27Ferreira Silva
- 10Gonçalves OliveiraSubstituted forSeferovicat 59'minutes
- 11Cervi
Substitutes
- 1Svilar
- 14Seferovic
- 16Semedo
- 17Zivkovic
- 20Krovinovic
- 30Castillo
- 83Carvalho Fernandes
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
- Attendance:
- 70,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 5, Benfica 1.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by David Alaba with a headed pass.
Offside, Benfica. Rafa tries a through ball, but André Almeida is caught offside.
Booking
Alfa Semedo (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Woo-Yeong Jeong (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfa Semedo (Benfica).
Foul by Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München).
Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Woo-Yeong Jeong replaces Thomas Müller.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sandro Wagner replaces Franck Ribéry.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 5, Benfica 1. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Alaba.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Alfa Semedo replaces Lubomir Fejsa.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Renato Sanches replaces Arjen Robben.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rafa (Benfica).
Offside, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka tries a through ball, but Arjen Robben is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).
Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Pires.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Franck Ribéry.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Haris Seferovic replaces Jonas.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Rafinha tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).
Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Attempt saved. Jonas (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lubomir Fejsa.
Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica).
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 4, Benfica 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by André Almeida.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Odisseas Vlachodimos.
Attempt saved. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Niklas Süle.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, Benfica 1. Gedson Fernandes (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonas.
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Bayern München 3, Benfica 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Gedson Fernandes replaces Pizzi.
Half Time
First Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, Benfica 0.
Attempt missed. André Almeida (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.