Match ends, AEK Athens 0, Ajax 2.
AEK Athens v Ajax: Petrol bomb, violence & police clashes during game
-
- From the section European Football
A petrol bomb was thrown and police clashed with Ajax supporters during the Dutch club's 2-0 Champions League win against AEK Athens in Greece.
Home supporters reportedly threw flares into the stands housing Ajax fans and pictures show flames burning next to the away section.
Images also show police officers hitting Ajax fans, leaving some with blood pouring down their faces.
Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt ran over to the visiting fans to plead for calm.
At the start of the second half there were further crowd disturbance as several firecrackers were set off.
Players from both sides were seen to be rubbing their eyes as smoke drifted across the Athens Olympic Stadium.
Ajax secured victory through two goals from former Southampton forward Dusan Tadic to progress to the last 16 for the first time since 2005.
AEK, who had Marko Livaja sent off for two yellow cards, are bottom of Group E without any points.
Line-ups
AEK Athens
- 1Barkas
- 4OikonomouBooked at 29mins
- 19ChygrynskiyBooked at 51mins
- 2Bakakis
- 12BritoSubstituted forBoyéat 73'minutes
- 20MantalosSubstituted forKlonaridisat 78'minutes
- 95dos Santos Saldanha
- 25Galanopoulos
- 23Hult
- 10LivajaBooked at 67mins
- 22PonceSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 9Giakoumakis
- 11Gianniotas
- 15Cosic
- 16Tsintotas
- 17Klonaridis
- 31Boyé
- 39Morán
Ajax
- 24Onana
- 12MazraouiBooked at 60minsSubstituted forKristensenat 82'minutes
- 4de Ligt
- 5Wöber
- 17Blind
- 6van de BeekSubstituted forLabyadat 86'minutes
- 20SchöneBooked at 19mins
- 21de Jong
- 7Neres
- 25DolbergSubstituted forHuntelaarat 62'minutes
- 10Tadic
Substitutes
- 2Kristensen
- 9Huntelaar
- 19Labyad
- 26Lamprou
- 30de Wit
- 32Cerny
- 35Bakker
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 25,756
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AEK Athens 0, Ajax 2.
Rasmus Kristensen (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Boyé (AEK Athens).
Offside, Ajax. Rasmus Kristensen tries a through ball, but Zakaria Labyad is caught offside.
Foul by Rasmus Kristensen (Ajax).
Lucas Boyé (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax).
Georgios Giakoumakis (AEK Athens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross following a corner.
Booking
Georgios Giakoumakis (AEK Athens) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Konstantinos Galanopoulos.
Lasse Schöne (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Viktor Klonaridis (AEK Athens).
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Zakaria Labyad replaces Donny van de Beek.
Attempt saved. Lucas Boyé (AEK Athens) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Michalis Bakakis (AEK Athens) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
David Neres (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Niklas Hult (AEK Athens).
Substitution
Substitution, AEK Athens. Georgios Giakoumakis replaces Ezequiel Ponce.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Rasmus Kristensen replaces Noussair Mazraoui.
Daley Blind (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Viktor Klonaridis (AEK Athens).
Corner, AEK Athens. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.
Attempt saved. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
Substitution
Substitution, AEK Athens. Viktor Klonaridis replaces Petros Mantalos.
Attempt blocked. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Neres.
David Neres (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alef (AEK Athens).
Substitution
Substitution, AEK Athens. Lucas Boyé replaces Rodrigo Galo.
Goal!
Goal! AEK Athens 0, Ajax 2. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.
Attempt missed. Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Daley Blind following a corner.
Attempt missed. Maximilian Wöber (Ajax) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lasse Schöne with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Dmytro Chygrynskiy.
Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.
Goal!
Goal! AEK Athens 0, Ajax 1. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Marko Livaja (AEK Athens) for hand ball.
Penalty conceded by Marko Livaja (AEK Athens) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Donny van de Beek (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alef (AEK Athens).