Probe launched after club falsely reports player's death

An investigation is being launched by the Leinster Senior League after an amateur Dublin club falsely reported the death of one of its players.

Ballybrack FC informed the league that Spanish native Fernando Nuno La-Fuente had died in a traffic accident.

Their game against Arklow Town on Saturday was postponed while a minute's silence was held before other fixtures.

However, it was confirmed on Tuesday that the player was alive and back in Spain.

The league placed a death notice in an Irish newspaper, offering its "heartfelt condolences" to his family and Ballybrack FC, before being notified that La-Fuente had not died.

"The Leinster Senior League (LSL) would like to acknowledge that the notification of the death of a Ballybrack FC player, as shared with all member clubs and media partner, is without foundation," it said.

"The Leinster Senior League acted in good faith at all times and when notified by a representative of Ballybrack FC as to the death of a member player - we immediately offered our heartfelt condolences and also shared the sad news with all other LSL clubs in order for them to offer their own individual condolences.

"We are glad to hear that the player is in good health and has returned to his native Spain.

"The Leinster Senior League will co-operate with all relevant agencies in the investigation of this matter and the league will also deal with this issue through their own internal disciplinary procedures.

"The Leinster Senior League would like to offer their sincerest apologies for any distress caused as a result of notifying clubs as to the demise of a valued player.

"The league acted in absolute good faith with the information supplied by the club and only had the welfare and interest of those affected by the reported 'tragedy' as our uppermost concern at all times."

BBC Sport has contacted Ballybrack FC for comment.