River Plate v Boca Juniors: Postponed Copa Libertadores final second leg will not be held in Argentina

Football final postponed after team bus attack

The postponed Copa Libertadores final second leg between River Plate and Boca Juniors will be played outside of Argentina on 8 or 9 December.

Saturday's game was initially delayed until Sunday after River Plate supporters attacked the Boca Juniors team bus, before being postponed.

A statement from South American football's governing body Conmebol said a date and venue would be decided "as soon as possible".

The first leg of the final ended 2-2.

Conmebol president Alejandro Dominguez met with the presidents of both clubs on Tuesday.

The statement added that Conmebol would co-ordinate security with the relevant authorities before the rearranged fixture.

The fixture had been poised as the biggest club match in the 127-year history of Argentine football.

But it was marred by the "shameful" attack in which Boca players suffered cuts from the glass from broken windows, and were also affected by the tear gas used by police to disperse the crowds.

A number of players, including Boca's former Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus striker Carlos Tevez, reportedly suffered from dizziness and vomiting and were being treated by club doctors.

The mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, said River Plate hooligans described as the "mafia of Argentine soccer" were behind the attack.

It came a day after police raided the house of a leader of the Barra Brava - the powerful and violent wing of River's hardcore support - and confiscated 10m pesos (£207,285) and 300 tickets for the final.

Paraguay, Brazil and Italy have all offered to hold the match.

On Monday, the city government of Genoa wrote to both clubs offering to host the postponed match because of the role immigrants from the Italian city played in forming the two Argentine clubs.