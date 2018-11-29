Premier League predictions: Lawro v Creed II star and Everton fan Dolph Lundgren

Mark Lawrenson is a true heavyweight when it comes to Premier League predictions - but how will he fare against Ivan Drago?

His guest this week is actor Dolph Lundgren, who is reprising his famous role as the ruthless Russian boxer in his new film Creed II - and has told Lawro "I will break you with my football scores".

In Rocky IV, Drago got his one prediction correct when he famously told Apollo Creed "you will lose" before his first fight - but will he do as well at picking who will win this weekend?

Ivan Drago is back, but can he beat Lawro?

As Drago, Dolph went toe-to-toe in the ring with Sylvester Stallone - who later adopted Everton as his English team - and it turns out Lundgren is also a Toffees fan.

Lundgren, who was a goalkeeper as a boy, explained: "Everton were my team back in the day - this was a long time ago in the late 1970s when I lived in Sweden and before I moved to the United States aged 17.

"I used to watch the World Cup too, when Germany were very good and Franz Beckenbauer and those guys were the stars.

"Sweden did very well in Russia last summer and I watched quite a bit of that, but they had quite a boring team. I liked the Sweden team in 1994 in the US - they were good.

"With the English Premier League, I don't have that many memories. I have to re-watch stuff to remember who I was rooting for."

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.

FRIDAY

Cardiff v Wolves (20:00 GMT)

For Wolves to lose at home to Huddersfield last weekend was a major shock.

They did not even manage a goal and it was easily their worst performance of the season.

Wolves have now taken only one point from their past five games and, although they have actually played well at times during that run, they have not had much to show for it.

Cardiff, meanwhile, were edged out by a single goal at Everton. I felt the Toffees deserved to win but the Welsh side were extremely competitive and I am expecting more of the same from them on Friday night.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Dolph's prediction: 2-0

SATURDAY

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Both of these teams are just above the relegation zone, and both of them are struggling for goals - Burnley have scored 13 from 13 games so far, while Palace are the division's joint-lowest scorers with eight.

The Clarets seem to have lost some steel at the other end too. Only Fulham have conceded more goals in the top flight this season, and teams seem to be able to cut through Sean Dyche's side and create chances against them.

Palace's 0-0 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford last week was a really good result but their efforts there will seem a bit wasted if they follow that up by dropping points here - this is a game they have to win.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Dolph's prediction: 0-1

Huddersfield v Brighton

Brighton boss Chris Hughton knows his side should have beaten Leicester last week, after leading 1-0 against a team who were down to 10 men for so long.

This is a tough game for the Seagulls, against a Huddersfield side who will be full of confidence after beating Wolves, and have now taken seven points from their past three games.

It is still going to be a long, hard season for the Terriers but until that run started, with a win over Fulham, it almost looked like you could close the doors and turn off the lights on their survival hopes.

Now, they have given themselves some hope - not just with some good results but good performances too.

I find it fascinating how often it seems to happen that when a team finds some form, like Huddersfield are, they tend to play teams who are losing form a little bit.

After winning all three of their games in October, Brighton have not won for a month. A few weeks ago they probably would have fancied their chances of taking three points here, but I am not so sure anymore.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Dolph's prediction: 3-2

Leicester v Watford

Leicester are definitely due a home win - their last one came against Huddersfield on 22 September.

Watford did not deserve to lose by three goals to Liverpool last weekend but wouldn't it just be typical to see Hornets boss Javi Gracia sign his new four-year contract, and then lose his next match. That is how football often works.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Dolph's prediction: 1-1

Man City v Bournemouth

Bournemouth have lost three games on the bounce and a trip to Etihad Stadium is the last thing you need when you are trying to find some form.

At least it will be out of the way after this weekend, though. That is the way a lot of teams will view this fixture because they will not expect to get anything out of it.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Dolph's prediction: 3-1

Newcastle v West Ham

When Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez puts a run of good results together, it is not for just two or three games - it seems to last a bit longer than that.

The Magpies are currently unbeaten for four games and have won their past three, and I can see them getting three more points here.

West Ham, meanwhile, have only won one of their past six matches. Flaky is probably a good way to describe them, although I don't see them getting dragged down into the relegation battle.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Dolph's prediction: 2-1

Southampton v Man Utd (17:30 GMT)

Nothing seems to be working for Southampton at the moment and, although Manchester United are hardly firing on all cylinders, I still expect them to be too strong for Saints.

I just look at this game and cannot see Mark Hughes' side causing United enough problems to beat them.

This United side has got issues of their own in attack, as we have seen in their past two games against Crystal Palace and Young Boys, but I would back them to find a way to win on Saturday.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Dolph's prediction: 1-0

SUNDAY

Chelsea v Fulham (12:00 GMT)

New Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri goes back to Stamford Bridge, and he is sure to get a good reception.

Ranieri got a very good, and very important, win over Southampton last week in his first match in charge - but this is a much tougher assignment.

Fulham's biggest problem is that they have got such a soft centre and Ranieri is unlikely to be able to change that without bringing in some new personnel in the January transfer window.

As I predicted, Chelsea suffered their first defeat of the season when they went to Wembley to play Tottenham, but I don't see it as a serious setback, or the start of them struggling.

The Blues just put in a poor performance, against a very good Spurs side. If they play like they have showed they can on Sunday, then they will bounce back with a win.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Dolph's prediction: 0-0

Arsenal v Tottenham (14:05 GMT)

Tottenham have had some big games domestically and in Europe in the past couple of weeks, and they have won them all.

It helps that most of Spurs' players are fit again, or fit enough to play a part in games - like Christian Eriksen did on Wednesday when he came off the bench to score the winner against Inter Milan.

Jan Vertonghen's return from injury in that game was a boost but the really important thing for Tottenham is that their key attacking players - Eriksen, Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min - are playing well.

On top of that, Moussa Sissoko is starting to look like the player they thought they had signed when they bought him from Newcastle two years ago.

That is why I am backing Spurs to come out on top here.

Arsenal have not really been convincing whenever I have seen them recently, but that just makes it even more impressive that no-one can beat them - they are 18 games unbeaten and ticking along quite nicely.

But that is just an extra thing for Spurs to aim at on Sunday. Not only can they take the three points, they can end Arsenal's run too - and they would really enjoy that.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Dolph's prediction: 2-2

Liverpool v Everton (16:15 GMT)

Under Marco Silva, Everton are one of the most improved teams in the league - but his first Merseyside derby is a very different test for him.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp knows what to expect, and he has not lost any of his six games against Everton, winning four of them.

It is not just bragging rights that are at stake this time, because Liverpool are looking to keep up with Manchester City at the top of the table, and Everton are trying to remain on the fringes of the top four.

It will be fast and furious, but I think Liverpool will win, and cure a bit of their hangover from their Champions League defeat against Paris St-Germain.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Dolph's prediction: 0-3

How did Lawro do last time?

Before the international break, Lawro got four correct results, with no perfect scores, from 10 matches for a total of 40 points.

He was beaten by Marcus Mumford and Winston Marshall from rock band Mumford & Sons who got six correct results, with no exact scores, for a total of 60 points.

Total scores after week 13 Lawro 1,060 Guests 960

Lawro v Guests P13 W5 D2 L6

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- =1 Man City 13 11 2 0 35 0 =1 Man Utd 13 11 2 0 35 +6 3 Liverpool 13 7 6 0 27 -1 4 Leicester 13 8 2 3 26 +6 5 Tottenham 13 6 5 2 23 -2 6 Chelsea 13 6 4 3 22 -2 7 Everton 13 7 0 6 21 -1 8 Arsenal 13 6 2 5 20 +3 9 Newcastle 13 5 4 4 19 +4 10 Fulham 13 5 2 6 17 +10 11 Bournemouth 13 4 4 5 16 -3 12 Crystal Palace 13 4 3 6 15 +4 13 Burnley 13 3 5 5 14 +4 =14 Southampton 13 4 1 8 13 +4 =14 Watford 13 4 1 8 13 -5 =14 Wolves 13 4 1 8 13 -3 17 West Ham 13 3 3 7 12 -3 18 Brighton 13 2 3 8 9 -6 19 Cardiff 13 1 4 8 7 0 20 Huddersfield 13 1 2 10 5 -5

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2018-19

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 120 Joe Thomas 90 Karl Pilkington, Chris Stark 82 Lawro (average after 13 weeks) 80 Richard Ashcroft, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Greg James, Mark Wahlberg 60 Idris Elba, Mumford & Sons 50 Bring Me The Horizon, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. 40 Tom Grennan

Lawro's best score: 260 points (week seven v Karl Pilkington)

Lawro's worst score: 40 points (week three v Idris Elba, week eight v Chris Stark and week 12 v Mumford & Sons)