West Ham 3-1 Cardiff: Lucas Perez scores twice in comfortable Hammers win

West Ham striker Lucas Perez had not scored in the Premier League for 700 days prior to his brace against Cardiff

Lucas Perez came off the bench to score twice as West Ham comfortably beat Cardiff at London Stadium in the Premier League.

Perez, who replaced the injured Marko Arnautovic in the first half, struck twice in nine minutes at the start of the second.

Michail Antonio headed a third at the near post on the hour from Robert Snodgrass' corner, although Josh Murphy bundled in a consolation for Cardiff with the last touch of the game.

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski had saved a first-half penalty from Joe Ralls.

Perez scored his first league goal in 700 days following some sloppy defending from Cardiff and a clever chip by Snodgrass, and added a second when played in on the left-hand side of the penalty area by Arthur Masuaku.

West Ham moved up to 12th in the table, while Neil Warnock's Cardiff have taken only one point from seven away games this season and sit two points above the relegation zone.

Hammers on the rise

West Ham dominated throughout, with Cardiff keeper Neil Etheridge denying Angelo Ogbonna, Declan Rice and Arnautovic in the first half-hour.

Aside from Ralls' penalty, Fabianski was rarely tested, while the hosts had continued to pepper Cardiff's goal as Rice, Ogbonna and Grady Diangana all went close.

Cardiff's stoppage-time goal came when Fabianski flapped at a corner and his defenders failed to clear before Murphy bundled the ball over the line.

West Ham, who recorded consecutive league wins for the first time since January 2017, face five more teams in the bottom half of the table in December.

Their only defeat in six league games came against reigning champions Manchester City in November.

The only negative to another dominant Hammers performance was Arnautovic's hamstring injury.

