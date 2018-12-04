Match ends, West Ham United 3, Cardiff City 1.
West Ham 3-1 Cardiff: Lucas Perez scores twice in comfortable Hammers win
Lucas Perez came off the bench to score twice as West Ham comfortably beat Cardiff at London Stadium in the Premier League.
Perez, who replaced the injured Marko Arnautovic in the first half, struck twice in nine minutes at the start of the second.
Michail Antonio headed a third at the near post on the hour from Robert Snodgrass' corner, although Josh Murphy bundled in a consolation for Cardiff with the last touch of the game.
West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski had saved a first-half penalty from Joe Ralls.
Perez scored his first league goal in 700 days following some sloppy defending from Cardiff and a clever chip by Snodgrass, and added a second when played in on the left-hand side of the penalty area by Arthur Masuaku.
West Ham moved up to 12th in the table, while Neil Warnock's Cardiff have taken only one point from seven away games this season and sit two points above the relegation zone.
Hammers on the rise
West Ham dominated throughout, with Cardiff keeper Neil Etheridge denying Angelo Ogbonna, Declan Rice and Arnautovic in the first half-hour.
Aside from Ralls' penalty, Fabianski was rarely tested, while the hosts had continued to pepper Cardiff's goal as Rice, Ogbonna and Grady Diangana all went close.
Cardiff's stoppage-time goal came when Fabianski flapped at a corner and his defenders failed to clear before Murphy bundled the ball over the line.
West Ham, who recorded consecutive league wins for the first time since January 2017, face five more teams in the bottom half of the table in December.
Their only defeat in six league games came against reigning champions Manchester City in November.
The only negative to another dominant Hammers performance was Arnautovic's hamstring injury.
Line-ups
West Ham
- 1Fabianski
- 30Antonio
- 23Diop
- 21Ogbonna
- 26Masuaku
- 11SnodgrassSubstituted forDianganaat 76'minutes
- 16Noble
- 41Rice
- 8Felipe Anderson
- 17HernándezSubstituted forCarrollat 64'minutes
- 7ArnautovicBooked at 36minsSubstituted forPérezat 40'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Balbuena
- 5Zabaleta
- 9Carroll
- 13Adrián
- 14Obiang
- 27Pérez
- 45Diangana
Cardiff
- 1Etheridge
- 5Ecuele Manga
- 4Morrison
- 22BambaBooked at 65mins
- 3Bennett
- 17Gunnarsson
- 21Camarasa
- 8RallsBooked at 40minsSubstituted forMendez-Laingat 64'minutes
- 7Arter
- 33HoilettSubstituted forMurphyat 64'minutes
- 13PatersonSubstituted forK Harrisat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Peltier
- 11Murphy
- 12Smithies
- 14Reid
- 19Mendez-Laing
- 23K Harris
- 24Madine
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 56,811
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 3, Cardiff City 1.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 3, Cardiff City 1. Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) header from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Michail Antonio.
Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Grady Diangana.
Attempt blocked. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a cross.
Attempt saved. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Grady Diangana with a cross.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joe Bennett.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Neil Etheridge.
Attempt saved. Grady Diangana (West Ham United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.
Attempt saved. Grady Diangana (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City).
Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).
Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, West Ham United. Felipe Anderson tries a through ball, but Andy Carroll is caught offside.
Offside, Cardiff City. Neil Etheridge tries a through ball, but Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Grady Diangana.
Attempt saved. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Grady Diangana replaces Robert Snodgrass.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Bruno Ecuele Manga.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Kadeem Harris replaces Callum Paterson because of an injury.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Sean Morrison.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Harry Arter (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
Foul by Declan Rice (West Ham United).
Harry Arter (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Issa Diop (West Ham United) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Issa Diop (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross.
Booking
Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lucas Pérez (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sol Bamba (Cardiff City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Josh Murphy replaces David Junior Hoilett.